Lesaka's Q1 FY2026 Results: Lesaka Achieves Q1 FY2026 Guidance And Reaffirms FY2026 Outlook

Q1 2026 performance1:

All growth rates are year-on-year between Q1 FY2026 and Q1 FY2025.



Revenue of $171.5 million (ZAR 3.0 billion) up 10% in ZAR.

Net Revenue2 of $86.6 million (ZAR 1.5 billion), up 45% in ZAR.

Operating Income of $0.4 million (ZAR 6.7 million), improved from a loss of $0.1 million (ZAR 0.3 million).

Net Loss of $4.3 million (ZAR 75.9 million), improved 6% in ZAR.

Group Adjusted EBITDA2 of $15.3 million (ZAR 270.6 million), up 61% in ZAR, achieving guidance provided.

Basic loss per share of $0.05 (ZAR 0.93), improving 26% in ZAR.

Adjusted earnings2 of $5.0 million (ZAR 87.3 million), up 150% in ZAR.

Adjusted earnings per share2 of $0.06 (ZAR 1.07), up 97% in ZAR.

Merchant Segment Revenue of $127.0 million (ZAR 2.2 billion). Merchant Segment Net Revenue2 of $44.4 million (ZAR 782.8 million), up 43% in ZAR. Merchant Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $9.2 million (ZAR 162.1 million), up 20% in ZAR.

Consumer Segment Revenue of $30.6 million (ZAR 539.0 million), up 43% in ZAR. Consumer Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $8.5 million (ZAR 149.7 million), up 90% in ZAR. Enterprise Segment Revenue of $14.9 million (ZAR 261.9 million). Enterprise Segment Net Revenue2 of $12.6 million (ZAR 221.6 million), up 19% in ZAR. Enterprise Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.3 million (ZAR 22.4 million), up 241% in ZAR.



(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the purpose of translating our results of operations: ZAR 17.67 to $1 for Q1 2026, ZAR 17.72 to $1 for Q1 2025.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Outlook: Second Quarter 2026 (“Q2 FY2026”) and Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”) guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q2 FY2026, the quarter ending December 31, 2025, we expect:



Net Revenue between ZAR 1.575 billion and ZAR 1.725 billion. Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 280 million and ZAR 320 million

For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we reaffirm:



Net Revenue between ZAR 6.4 billion and ZAR 6.9 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion

Net Income Attributable to Lesaka to be positive. Adjusted earnings per share of at least ZAR 4.60, implying a year-on-year growth of greater than 100%.

Our FY2026 guidance excludes the impact of the announced acquisition of Bank Zero (which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions) and any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure are not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 also includes an adjustment for deferred tax adjustments to the valuation allowance for a subsidiary which released its valuation allowance related to net operating losses in full during Q4 2025.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the loss on sale of equity-accounted investments, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, impairment losses and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka Technologies Inc. ( )

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products ("ADP"). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK ) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as“expects,”“estimates,”“projects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“will,”“intends,”“outlook,”“focus,”“seek,”“potential,”“mission,”“continue,”“goal,”“target,”“objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 and June 30, 2025