Lesaka's Q1 FY2026 Results: Lesaka Achieves Q1 FY2026 Guidance And Reaffirms FY2026 Outlook
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP
|$
|(4,297
|)
|$
|(4,542
|)
|$
|(28,770
|)
|Add net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|117
|-
|178
|Net loss
|(4,414
|)
|(4,542
|)
|(28,948
|)
|(Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments
|-
|(27
|)
|(25
|)
|Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments
|(4,414
|)
|(4,569
|)
|(28,973
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(146
|)
|78
|(8,930
|)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(4,560
|)
|(4,491
|)
|(37,903
|)
|Change in fair value in equity securities
|-
|-
|5,676
|Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment
|584
|-
|-
|Impairment loss
|-
|-
|18,863
|Unrealized gain FV for currency adjustments
|(64
|)
|(219
|)
|(79
|)
|Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|(4,040
|)
|(4,710
|)
|(13,443
|)
|PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|9,134
|3,747
|7,796
|Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)
|5,094
|(963
|)
|(5,647
|)
|Interest expense
|4,898
|5,032
|4,470
|Interest income
|(539
|)
|(586
|)
|(644
|)
|Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|9,453
|3,483
|(1,821
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles)
|3,760
|2,529
|2,997
|Interest adjustment
|-
|(831
|)
|283
|Stock-based compensation charges
|1,861
|2,377
|2,032
|Once-off items (refer below)
|267
|1,805
|13,227
|Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP
|$
|15,341
|$
|9,363
|$
|16,718
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Once-off items comprises:
|Transaction costs
|$
|173
|$
|75
|$
|173
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions
|94
|1,730
|12,985
|Indirect taxes provision release
|-
|-
|69
|Total once-off items
|$
|267
|$
|1,805
|$
|13,227
Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred transaction costs related to the acquisition of Recharger over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.
June 30, 2025 and 2024
|Year ended
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|(in thousands)
|Net loss attributable to Lesaka
|$
|(87,504
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|(Less) Add net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(130
|)
|-
|Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP
|$
|(87,634
|)
|$
|(17,440
|)
|(Earnings) Loss from equity accounted investments
|(114
|)
|1,279
|Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments
|(87,748
|)
|(16,161
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(18,198
|)
|3,363
|Loss before income tax expense
|(105,946
|)
|(12,798
|)
|Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable
|-
|(250
|)
|Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment
|161
|-
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|59,828
|-
|Impairment loss
|18,863
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments
|23
|(83
|)
|Operating loss after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|(27,071
|)
|(13,131
|)
|PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|21,384
|14,419
|Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP)
|(5,687
|)
|1,288
|Interest expense
|21,453
|18,932
|Interest income
|(2,596
|)
|(2,294
|)
|Operating (loss) income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP)
|13,170
|17,926
|Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles)
|12,337
|9,246
|Stock-based compensation charges
|9,550
|7,911
|Interest adjustment
|(2,195
|)
|-
|Once-off items (refer below)
|17,826
|1,853
|Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP
|$
|50,688
|$
|36,936
Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue: Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and three months ended June 30, 2025
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Revenue - GAAP
|$
|171,448
|$
|153,568
|$
|168,467
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(84,842
|)
|(94,759
|)
|(86,462
|)
|Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|86,606
|$
|58,809
|$
|82,005
|Net Revenue / revenue
|51
|%
|38
|%
|49
|%
|Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP
|$
|126,950
|$
|123,651
|$
|128,957
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(82,556
|)
|(93,195
|)
|(84,562
|)
|Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|44,394
|$
|30,456
|$
|44,395
|Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) - GAAP
|$
|14,853
|$
|11,883
|$
|12,296
|Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products
|(2,286
|)
|(1,564
|)
|(1,900
|)
|Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|12,567
|$
|10,319
|$
|10,396
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:
Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| Net (loss) income
(USD '000)
| (L)PS, basic
(USD)
| Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000)
| (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP
|(4,297
|)
|(4,542
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(75,890
|)
|(81,023
|)
|(0.93
|)
|(1.26
|)
|Intangible asset amortization, net
|6,668
|2,735
|117,584
|49,173
|Stock-based compensation charge
|1,861
|2,377
|32,762
|42,691
|Transaction costs
|267
|1,805
|4,817
|31,828
|Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment
|584
|-
|10,342
|-
|Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest
|(134
|)
|-
|(2,361
|)
|-
|Deferred tax asset recognized
|-
|(437
|)
|-
|(7,774
|)
|Adjusted
|4,949
|1,938
|0.06
|0.03
|87,254
|34,895
|1.07
|0.54
Attachment B
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|(In thousands)
|REVENUE
|$
|171,448
|$
|153,568
|EXPENSE
|Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support
|118,440
|118,909
|Selling, general and administration
|39,637
|26,698
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,894
|6,276
|Transaction costs related to Adumo, Recharger and Bank Zero acquisitions
|94
|1,730
|OPERATING INCOME
|383
|(45
|)
|LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT
|584
|-
|INTEREST INCOME
|539
|586
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|4,898
|5,032
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|(4,560
|)
|(4,491
|)
|INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE
|(146
|)
|78
|NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|(4,414
|)
|(4,569
|)
|EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|-
|27
|NET LOSS
|(4,414
|)
|(4,542
|)
|ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|117
|-
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA
|$
|(4,297
|)
|$
|(4,542
|)
|Net loss per share, in United States dollars:
|Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Unaudited
|Three months ended
|September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(4,414
|)
|$
|(4,542
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,894
|6,276
|Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable
|2,606
|1,499
|Movement in interest payable
|(107
|)
|1,693
|Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities
|(1
|)
|190
|Loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments
|584
|-
|Earnings from equity-accounted investments
|-
|(27
|)
|Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(30
|)
|(27
|)
|Facility fee amortized
|78
|69
|Stock-based compensation charge
|1,861
|2,377
|(Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable and other receivables
|(1,230
|)
|7,692
|Increase in finance loans receivable
|(6,903
|)
|(1,590
|)
|Decrease (Increase) in inventory
|5,148
|(889
|)
|Decrease in accounts payable and other payables
|(594
|)
|(17,177
|)
|Increase in taxes payable
|512
|765
|Decrease in deferred taxes
|(1,481
|)
|(446
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|8,923
|(4,137
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(3,980
|)
|(3,965
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
|452
|850
|Acquisition of intangible assets
|(1,139
|)
|(173
|)
|Net change in settlement assets
|4,206
|3,570
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(461
|)
|282
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from bank overdraft
|27,974
|23,893
|Repayment of bank overdraft
|(40,661
|)
|(31,028
|)
|Long-term borrowings utilized
|2,763
|774
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(1,148
|)
|(5,472
|)
|Non-refundable deal origination fees
|(33
|)
|-
|Net change in settlement obligations
|(3,633
|)
|(3,648
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14,738
|)
|(15,481
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|1,921
|3,226
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(4,355
|)
|(16,110
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period
|76,639
|65,919
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|72,284
|$
|49,809
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|(A)
|September 30,
|June 30,
| 2025
| 2025
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|72,162
|$
|76,520
|Restricted cash
|122
|119
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $1,816; June: $1,753 and other receivables
|44,790
|42,525
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $6,114; June: $5,244
|80,860
|74,110
|Inventory
|18,957
|23,551
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|216,891
|216,825
|Settlement assets
|23,653
|27,098
|Total current assets
|240,544
|243,923
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $55,748; June: $55,086 (Note 1)
|46,277
|44,924
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|9,876
|9,691
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|170
|199
|GOODWILL
|204,979
|199,395
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: $83,286; June: $71,644
|134,664
|139,215
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|12,325
|12,554
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities
|4,020
|3,809
|TOTAL ASSETS
|652,855
|653,710
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities
|12,488
|24,469
|Accounts payable
|19,138
|19,867
|Other payables
|75,026
|72,079
|Operating lease liability - current
|4,258
|4,007
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|12,581
|11,956
|Income taxes payable
|1,961
|1,400
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|125,452
|133,778
|Settlement obligations
|23,822
|26,695
|Total current liabilities
|149,274
|160,473
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|32,773
|33,921
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|6,041
|6,129
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|195,516
|188,813
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|3,029
|2,991
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|386,633
|392,327
|REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|88,957
|88,957
|EQUITY
|LESAKA EQUITY:
|COMMON STOCK
|Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 81,463,899; June: 81,249,097
|103
|103
|PREFERRED STOCK
|Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;
|Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: -
|-
|-
|ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL
|428,811
|426,950
|TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 29,934,044; June: 29,934,044
|(298,523
|)
|(298,523
|)
|ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(178,462
|)
|(185,664
|)
|RETAINED EARNINGS
|218,422
|222,719
|TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY
|170,351
|165,585
|NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|6,914
|6,841
|TOTAL EQUITY
|177,265
|172,426
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|652,855
|$
|653,710
(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by $6.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from $48,636 to $55,086.
Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below
|LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|(In thousands, except share data)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|R
|1,246,252
|R
|1,358,643
|Restricted cash
|2,107
|2,113
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: R31,363; June: R31,125 and other receivables
|773,532
|755,048
|Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: R105,590; June: R93,109
|1,396,468
|1,315,853
|Inventory
|327,391
|418,157
|Total current assets before settlement assets
|3,745,750
|3,849,814
|Settlement assets
|408,492
|481,136
|Total current assets
|4,154,242
|4,330,950
|PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: R962,779; June: R978,074 (Note 1)
|799,213
|797,644
|OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE
|170,560
|172,068
|EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS
|2,936
|3,533
|GOODWILL
|3,540,028
|3,540,338
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - September: R1,438,366; June: R1,272,068
|2,325,674
|2,471,818
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|212,855
|222,901
|OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities
|69,426
|67,630
|TOTAL ASSETS
|11,274,934
|11,606,882
|LIABILITIES
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Short-term credit facilities
|215,670
|434,457
|Accounts payable
|330,517
|352,747
|Other payables
|1,295,714
|1,279,791
|Operating lease liability - current
|73,537
|71,146
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|217,276
|212,284
|Income taxes payable
|33,867
|24,858
|Total current liabilities before settlement obligations
|2,166,581
|2,375,283
|Settlement obligations
|411,411
|473,980
|Total current liabilities
|2,577,992
|2,849,263
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|565,996
|602,281
|OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM
|104,329
|108,823
|LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
|3,376,600
|3,352,450
|OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities
|52,311
|53,106
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|6,677,228
|6,965,923
|TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK
|R
|4,597,706
|R
|4,640,959
|Exchange rate $1: ZAR
|17.2702
|17.7554
Note 1: In October 2025, the Company identified that it had understated its June 30, 2025, cost and accumulated depreciation by ZAR 114.5 million. The carrying value of property, plant and equipment reported as of June 30, 2025, was not impacted by the misstatement. Accumulated depreciation has been recast to increase the amount from ZAR 863,552 to ZAR 978,074.
Attachment C
Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:
Three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss (USD'000)
|(4,297
|)
|(4,542
|)
|Adjustments:
|Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment
|584
|-
|Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(30
|)
|(27
|)
|Tax effects on above
|8
|7
|Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD'000)
|(3,735
|)
|(4,562
|)
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss ('000)
|81,327
|64,293
|Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss ('000)
|81,327
|64,293
|Headline loss per share:
|Basic, in USD
|(0.05
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Diluted, in USD
|(0.05
|)
|(0.07
|)
Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share
| Three months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP
|81,327
|64,293
|Denominator for headline diluted loss per share
|81,327
|64,293
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.
