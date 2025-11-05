Rxsight, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| RxSIGHT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|30,340
|$
|35,314
|$
|101,871
|$
|99,713
|Cost of sales
|6,113
|10,094
|24,125
|29,558
|Gross profit
|24,227
|25,220
|77,746
|70,155
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|27,345
|25,608
|84,956
|73,225
|Research and development
|9,060
|8,838
|29,644
|25,160
|Total operating expenses
|36,405
|34,446
|114,600
|98,385
|Loss from operations
|(12,178
|)
|(9,226
|)
|(36,854
|)
|(28,230
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|(14
|)
|(16
|)
|Interest and other income
|2,376
|2,906
|7,137
|6,767
|Loss before income taxes
|(9,806
|)
|(6,325
|)
|(29,731
|)
|(21,479
|)
|Income tax expense
|10
|13
|61
|38
|Net loss
|$
|(9,816
|)
|$
|(6,338
|)
|$
|(29,792
|)
|$
|(21,517
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments
|178
|633
|(123
|)
|524
|Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
|(1
|)
|6
|18
|2
|Total other comprehensive loss
|177
|639
|(105
|)
|526
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(9,639
|)
|$
|(5,699
|)
|$
|(29,897
|)
|$
|(20,991
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic & diluted
|$
|(0.24
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(0.73
|)
|$
|(0.56
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|Attributable to common stock, basic & diluted
|40,965,219
|39,788,621
|40,741,219
|38,367,759
| RxSIGHT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|29,633
|$
|16,706
|Short-term investments
|197,883
|220,517
|Accounts receivable, net
|24,151
|30,050
|Inventories, net
|28,950
|22,009
|Prepaid and other current assets
|3,260
|4,541
|Total current assets
|283,877
|293,823
|Property and equipment, net
|13,096
|12,413
|Operating leases right-of-use assets
|10,276
|11,217
|Restricted cash
|748
|750
|Other assets
|536
|360
|Total assets
|$
|308,533
|$
|318,563
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,377
|$
|4,544
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|17,621
|20,358
|Lease liabilities
|1,293
|974
|Total current liabilities
|22,291
|25,876
|Long-term lease liabilities
|10,272
|11,322
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|127
|Total liabilities
|32,563
|37,325
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
| Common stock, $0.001 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized,
41,081,550 shares issued and outstanding as of Sepember 30, 2025 and
40,428,220 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|41
|40
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
and outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|927,756
|903,127
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|60
|166
|Accumulated deficit
|(651,887
|)
|(622,095
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|275,970
|281,238
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|308,533
|$
|318,563
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, provide useful information to investors and are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, when calculating adjusted net earnings (loss) and adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because this expense is non-cash in nature and we believe excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.
We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Adjusted net earnings (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net earnings (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation. We believe adjusted net earnings (loss) provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Reconciliations of net earnings (loss) to adjusted net earnings (loss) and the presentation of adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted, are as follows:
| RxSIGHT, INC.
GAAP To NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Common Stock
|Numerator:
|Net loss available to stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(9,816
|)
|$
|(6,338
|)
|$
|(29,792
|)
|$
|(21,517
|)
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation
|8,108
|6,552
|23,795
|17,353
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) income available to common stockholders, basic and diluted:
|$
|(1,708
|)
|$
|214
|$
|(5,997
|)
|$
|(4,164
|)
|Denominator:
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|40,965,219
|39,788,621
|40,741,219
|38,367,759
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|40,965,219
|45,748,177
|40,741,219
|38,367,759
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
