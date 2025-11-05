ARRAY Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2025
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|221,516
|$
|362,992
|Restricted cash
|1,587
|1,149
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,418 and $4,848, respectively
|378,592
|275,838
|Inventories, net
|180,885
|200,818
|Prepaid expenses and other
|83,969
|157,927
|Total current assets
|866,549
|998,724
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|54,664
|26,222
|Goodwill
|245,215
|160,189
|Other intangible assets, net
|244,484
|181,409
|Deferred income tax assets
|17,312
|17,754
|Other assets
|182,937
|41,701
|Total assets
|$
|1,611,161
|$
|1,425,999
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|231,876
|$
|172,368
|Accrued expenses and other
|76,583
|91,183
|Income tax payable
|2,479
|5,227
|Deferred revenue
|95,387
|119,775
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|17,666
|1,193
|Current portion of warranty liability
|4,234
|2,063
|Current portion of debt
|22,595
|30,714
|Other current liabilities
|7,669
|15,291
|Total current liabilities
|458,489
|437,814
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|22,042
|21,398
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|11,212
|7,868
|Warranty liability, net of current portion
|5,984
|4,830
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|658,378
|646,570
|Other long-term liabilities
|50,467
|18,684
|Total liabilities
|1,206,572
|1,137,164
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
|Series A Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.001 par value; 500,000 authorized; 483,112 and 460,920 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; liquidation preference of $493.1 million at both dates
|451,306
|406,931
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock of $0.001 par value - 4,500,000 shares authorized; none issued at respective dates
|-
|-
|Common stock of $0.001 par value - 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 152,747,767 and 151,951,652 shares issued at respective dates
|152
|151
|Additional paid-in capital
|238,043
|297,780
|Accumulated deficit
|(277,113
|)
|(370,624
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,799
|)
|(45,403
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|(46,717
|)
|(118,096
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable perpetual preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,611,161
|$
|1,425,999
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|393,491
|$
|231,406
|$
|1,058,097
|$
|640,575
|Cost of revenue
|Cost of product and service revenue
|283,386
|149,452
|767,161
|410,299
|Amortization of developed technology and backlog
|4,434
|3,639
|11,713
|10,918
|Total cost of revenue
|287,820
|153,091
|778,874
|421,217
|Gross profit
|105,671
|78,315
|279,223
|219,358
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|52,248
|40,149
|141,147
|114,904
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,014
|(39
|)
|1,014
|(271
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,958
|8,880
|17,951
|27,384
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|162,000
|-
|162,000
|Total operating expenses
|60,220
|210,990
|160,112
|304,017
|Income (loss) from operations
|45,451
|(132,675
|)
|119,111
|(84,659
|)
|Interest income
|2,977
|4,223
|10,096
|12,685
|Interest expense
|(5,046
|)
|(8,264
|)
|(21,849
|)
|(25,818
|)
|Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
|(6
|)
|(106
|)
|2,026
|(1,073
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debts, net
|-
|-
|14,207
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|68
|(682
|)
|12
|(1,662
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(2,007
|)
|(4,829
|)
|4,492
|(15,868
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|43,444
|(137,504
|)
|123,603
|(100,527
|)
|Income tax expense
|9,941
|3,850
|30,092
|12,964
|Net income (loss)
|33,503
|(141,354
|)
|93,511
|(113,491
|)
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|15,144
|14,080
|44,375
|41,332
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|$
|18,359
|$
|(155,434
|)
|$
|49,136
|$
|(154,823
|)
|Income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|0.32
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|0.32
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,727
|151,923
|152,465
|151,691
|Diluted
|154,090
|151,923
|153,350
|151,691
| Array Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|33,503
|$
|(141,354
|)
|$
|93,511
|$
|(113,491
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|162,000
|-
|162,000
|Provision for bad debts
|(909
|)
|1,719
|1,001
|3,415
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
|6,994
|(3,778
|)
|6,748
|(7,279
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,735
|9,559
|19,923
|29,015
|Amortization of developed technology and backlog
|4,434
|3,639
|11,713
|10,918
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|950
|1,551
|4,407
|4,652
|Gain on extinguishment of debts, net
|-
|-
|(14,207
|)
|-
|Equity-based compensation
|4,647
|2,015
|11,343
|6,851
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,014
|(39
|)
|1,014
|(271
|)
|Warranty provision
|4,954
|97
|10,290
|36
|Inventory reserve
|678
|1,254
|3,360
|2,481
|Other non-cash
|(2,027
|)
|-
|(2,017
|)
|-
|Changes in working capital, net
|(34,610
|)
|8,272
|(88,941
|)
|(1,933
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|27,363
|44,935
|58,145
|96,394
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(5,513
|)
|(1,077
|)
|(14,496
|)
|(5,604
|)
|Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|(164,916
|)
|-
|(164,916
|)
|-
|Retirement/disposal of property, plant and equipment
|-
|(1
|)
|-
|38
|Sale of equity investment
|-
|11,975
|-
|11,975
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(170,429
|)
|10,897
|(179,412
|)
|6,409
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of other debt
|51,595
|6,340
|108,659
|19,024
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|-
|-
|345,000
|-
|Premium paid on capped call
|-
|-
|(35,087
|)
|-
|Fees paid on issuance of convertible notes
|-
|-
|(10,434
|)
|-
|Repayments of other debt
|(64,427
|)
|(12,208
|)
|(119,181
|)
|(24,879
|)
|Repayments of term loan facility
|-
|(1,075
|)
|(233,875
|)
|(3,225
|)
|Repayments of convertible notes
|-
|-
|(78,363
|)
|-
|Contingent consideration payments
|-
|-
|(1,204
|)
|(1,427
|)
|Other financing
|90
|(1,154
|)
|(1,033
|)
|(1,734
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(12,742
|)
|(8,097
|)
|(25,518
|)
|(12,241
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalent balances
|141
|2,317
|5,747
|(7,270
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(155,667
|)
|50,052
|(141,038
|)
|83,292
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period
|378,770
|282,320
|364,141
|249,080
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|223,103
|$
|332,372
|$
|223,103
|$
|332,372
| Array Technologies, Inc.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted General and Administrative Expense and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table reconciles Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|393,491
|$
|231,406
|$
|1,058,097
|$
|640,575
|Cost of revenue
|287,820
|153,091
|778,874
|421,217
|Gross profit
|105,671
|78,315
|279,223
|219,358
|Gross margin
|26.9
|%
|33.8
|%
|26.4
|%
|34.2
|%
|Amortization of developed technology and backlog
|4,434
|3,639
|11,713
|10,918
|Acquisition-related expenses(a)
|$
|399
|$
|-
|$
|399
|$
|-
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|110,504
|$
|81,954
|$
|291,335
|$
|230,276
|Adjusted gross margin
|28.1
|%
|35.4
|%
|27.5
|%
|35.9
|%
(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, represents acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory and PP&E.
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|33,503
|$
|(141,354
|)
|$
|93,511
|$
|(113,491
|)
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|15,144
|14,080
|44,375
|41,332
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|18,359
|(155,434
|)
|49,136
|(154,823
|)
|Other income, net
|(3,045
|)
|(3,541
|)
|(10,108
|)
|(11,023
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of debts, net
|-
|-
|(14,207
|)
|-
|Foreign currency (gain) loss, net
|6
|106
|(2,026
|)
|1,073
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|15,144
|14,080
|44,375
|41,332
|Interest expense
|5,046
|8,264
|21,849
|25,818
|Income tax expense
|9,941
|3,850
|30,092
|12,964
|Depreciation expense
|1,537
|1,232
|3,758
|3,270
|Amortization of intangibles
|6,199
|8,274
|16,166
|25,669
|Amortization of developed technology and backlog
|4,434
|3,639
|11,713
|10,918
|Equity-based compensation
|4,647
|2,023
|11,343
|6,851
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,014
|(39
|)
|1,014
|(271
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|162,000
|-
|162,000
|Certain legal expenses(a)
|-
|2,270
|1,232
|4,533
|Acquisition-related expenses(b)
|8,912
|-
|11,999
|-
|Other costs(c)
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|72,194
|$
|46,724
|$
|176,336
|$
|128,353
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, represents acquisition-related expenses and fair value adjustments to inventory.
(c) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
The following table reconciles Net income to Adjusted net income:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|33,503
|$
|(141,354
|)
|$
|93,511
|$
|(113,491
|)
|Preferred dividends and accretion
|15,144
|14,080
|44,375
|41,332
|Net income (loss) to common shareholders
|18,359
|(155,434
|)
|49,136
|(154,823
|)
|Amortization of Intangibles
|6,199
|8,274
|16,166
|25,669
|Amortization of developed technology and backlog
|4,434
|3,639
|11,713
|10,918
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|879
|1,551
|4,336
|4,652
|Gain on extinguishment of debts, net
|-
|-
|(14,207
|)
|-
|Series A Preferred stock accretion
|7,548
|6,947
|22,182
|20,417
|Equity based compensation
|4,647
|2,023
|11,343
|6,851
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|1,014
|(39
|)
|1,014
|(271
|)
|Goodwill Impairment
|-
|162,000
|-
|162,000
|Certain legal expenses(a)
|-
|2,270
|1,232
|4,533
|Acquisition-related expenses(b)
|8,944
|-
|12,031
|-
|Other costs(c)
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Income tax expense of adjustments(d)
|(6,262
|)
|(4,771
|)
|(10,711
|)
|(13,908
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|45,762
|$
|26,460
|$
|104,235
|$
|66,080
|Income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|0.32
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|(1.02
|)
|$
|0.32
|$
|(1.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,727
|151,923
|152,465
|151,691
|Diluted
|154,090
|151,923
|153,350
|151,691
|Adjusted net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.44
|Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.43
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|152,727
|151,923
|152,465
|151,691
|Diluted
|154,090
|152,135
|153,350
|152,186
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, represents acquisition-related expenses and fair value adjustments to inventory and PP&E.
(c) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
(d) Represents the estimated tax impact of all Adjusted Net Income add-backs, excluding those which represent permanent differences between book versus tax.
The following table reconciles General and administrative expense to Adjusted general and administrative expense:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expense
|$
|52,248
|$
|40,149
|$
|141,147
|$
|114,904
|Equity based compensation
|(4,647
|)
|(2,023
|)
|(11,343
|)
|(6,851
|)
|Certain legal expenses(a)
|-
|(2,270
|)
|(1,232
|)
|(4,533
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses(b)
|(8,545
|)
|-
|(11,632
|)
|-
|Other costs(c)
|-
|-
|-
|(42
|)
|Adjusted general and administrative expense
|$
|39,056
|$
|35,856
|$
|116,940
|$
|103,478
(a) Represents certain legal fees and other related costs associated with (i) actions filed against the company and certain officers and directors alleging violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which litigation was dismissed with prejudice by the Court on May 19, 2023 and subsequently appealed. The appeal has been fully briefed, argued, and the Company is awaiting a decision, and (ii) legal and success fees related to a regional tax dispute for a period prior to the acquisition of STI, and (iii) other litigation and legal matters. We consider these costs not representative of legal costs that we will incur from time to time in the ordinary course of our business.
(b) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, represents acquisition-related expenses.
(c) For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Other costs represent costs related to Capped-Call treatment evaluation for prior year.
The following table reconciles Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|27,363
|$
|44,935
|$
|58,145
|$
|96,394
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(5,513
|)
|(1,077
|)
|(14,496
|)
|(5,604
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|21,850
|$
|43,858
|$
|43,649
|$
|90,790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment