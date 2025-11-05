Interparfums, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FY2025 Guidance Refined to Reflect Market Dynamics NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net Sales $430 $425 +1% $1,102 $1,091 +1% Gross Margin 63.5% 63.9% (40) bps 64.4% 63.6% +80 bps Operating Income $109 $106 +2% $243 $239 +2% Operating Margin 25.3% 25.0% +30 bps 22.0% 21.9% +10 bps Net Income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. $66 $62 +6% $140 $140 -- Diluted EPS $2.05 $1.93 +6% $4.36 $4.34 +0.5% The average dollar/euro exchange rate for the 2025 third quarter was 1.17 compared to 1.10 in the 2024 third quarter leading to a positive 2% foreign exchange impact. For the first nine months of 2025, the average dollar/euro exchange rate was 1.12 compared to 1.09 in the first nine months of 2024, leading to a positive 1% foreign exchange impact.



Operational Commentary

Jean Madar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums, noted,“While the prestige and luxury fragrance category continues to perform well, broader macroeconomic factors, including retailer destocking, evolving consumer behavior, and tariff-related disruptions, moderated our topline growth. We remain confident that our strong innovation pipeline, supported by rigorous advertising and promotion programs, and ongoing portfolio evolution, will maintain sales momentum in the coming months and into 2026.

“Our two largest markets, North America and Western Europe, grew sales by 4% and 3%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. Sales in Asia/Pacific were down 9%, due to distribution challenges in South Korea and India.

“With fragrance leading the beauty category in Central and South America, our sales increased 12% through the first nine months, fueled by the strength of Lacoste and Coach fragrance sales. Sales in Eastern Europe rose 6% compared with the first nine months of 2024, reflecting more normalized sales levels as last year's period was affected by sourcing constraints. The Middle East and Africa declined 16%, primarily due to the run-off of the Dunhill license, which was completed in August 2024. Excluding the impact of Dunhill, net sales in the Middle East and Africa declined 7%, as a result of ongoing conflict in the region and a smaller pool of prestige fragrance retailers.”

Mr. Madar concluded,“Despite the slowing sales, we continue to invest in our brands to maximize engagement both in-store and online, leveraging the reach and performance across our e-commerce channels. We're positioned to capture sales in the final three months of the year as healthy consumer demand accelerates during the holiday gifting season, driven by differentiated product offerings, targeted marketing initiatives, and increased brand visibility.”

Financial Commentary

Michel Atwood, Chief Financial Officer of Interparfums, noted,“For the first nine months of 2025, consolidated gross margin rose 80 basis points to 64.4%, driven by a favorable segment and brand mix in the nine months of the year. In the third quarter, however, it declined marginally by 40 basis points to 63.5% as favorable segment/channel/brand mix and pricing were not sufficient to fully offset the higher tariffs on our United States imports.

“SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales were 38.2% and 42.4%, respectively, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 as compared to 38.9% and 41.8%, for the comparable periods in 2024, attributable to the phasing of advertising and promotional activities. These expenditures represented 15.3% and 16.9% of net sales for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, compared to 15.7% and 16.6% for the respective periods of the prior year as we continue to invest in advertising and promotional activities ahead of our growth and in line with our expected sell-out.

“The key metrics mentioned resulted in operating margins of 25.3% and 22.0% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, as compared to 25.0% and 21.9% for the corresponding periods of 2024.

“Below the operating line, net income reflected other expenses of $7.7 million during the first nine months of 2025, compared to $7.1 million in the same period last year. Through September 30, 2025, we recorded $4.6 million in losses on foreign currency and a $2.5 million loss on marketable securities, while in the same period last year, there was a foreign currency loss of $3.1 million and a loss of $0.8 million on marketable securities.

“Our consolidated effective tax rate was 23.5% and 23.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively as we benefited from a favorable net tax gain of $2 million in the third quarter following a positive outcome from prior year tax assessments.

“These factors contributed to our third quarter net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. of $66 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, a 6% improvement over last year's third quarter. For the first nine months, net income was unchanged at $140 million, but up slightly on a diluted per share basis to $4.36.

“Our financial position remains healthy with $188 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and working capital of $688 million. We generated $68 million in operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2025, up from $50 million a year ago, while working capital efficiency helped reduce cash usage to $134 million, compared to $147 million in the prior year.”

Guidance Update

Mr. Atwood concluded,“Since November 2024, we have maintained our full-year 2025 guidance with confidence in our operational agility and disciplined execution. While our fundamentals remain strong with a healthy innovation pipeline, strong partnerships with global distributors and retailers, and a resilient consumer base, we are updating our 2025 guidance to reflect slower than anticipated growth through September of this year, amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and moderating demand in several international markets outside the United States. We now expect $1.47 billion in sales, up 1% year-over-year, leading to diluted earnings per share of $5.12, flat compared to full-year 2024.”

Interparfums plans to release its initial guidance for full-year 2026 on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after the close of the market.

Dividend

The Company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share will be paid on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

Merger of French Subsidiaries

In order to streamline our corporate structure, in December 2025, our wholly owned French subsidiary, Inter Parfums Holding SA (“IPH Subsidiary”), will merge into Interparfums SA, our French operating subsidiary, with Interparfums SA becoming the surviving entity. IPH Subsidiary did not conduct any business. We do not believe there will be any material impact to our shareholders, because before and after the merger our Company still own approximately 72% of Interparfums SA.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing:

U.S. / Toll-free: (877) 423-9820

International: (201) 493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.

A live audio webcast will also be available in the“Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at , or by clicking here. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Interparfums, Inc.:

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license and other agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.

Our portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Longchamp, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin, Rochas, and Solférino. Goutal and Off-White will join the Company's fragrance portfolio in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings“Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the reports Interparfums files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Contact Information: Interparfums, Inc. or The Equity Group Inc. Michel Atwood Karin Daly Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Counsel (212) 983-2640 (212) 836-9623 / ...





See Accompanying Tables





INTERPARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,396 $ 125,433 Short-term investments 77,460 109,311 Accounts receivable, net 363,624 274,705 Inventories 388,302 371,920 Receivables, other 10,369 6,122 Other current assets 40,587 27,035 Income taxes receivable - 306 Total current assets 990,738 914,832 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 186,206 153,773 Right-of-use assets, net 24,558 24,603 Trademarks, licenses and other intangible assets, net 328,220 282,484 Deferred tax assets 15,262 17,034 Other assets 19,666 18,535 Total assets $ 1,564,650 $ 1,411,261 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans payable - banks $ 9,393 $ 8,311 Current portion of long-term debt 56,901 41,607 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,193 6,087 Accounts payable – trade 66,985 91,049 Accrued expenses 152,624 172,758 Income taxes payable 10,677 12,615 Total current liabilities 302,773 332,427 Long–term debt, less current portion 139,976 115,734 Lease liabilities, less current portion 17,406 20,455 Equity: Interparfums, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par; authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, $.001 par; authorized 100,000,000 shares; outstanding 32,064,728 and 32,110,170 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 109,006 106,702 Retained earnings 826,964 763,240 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,780 ) (72,239 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 8,960,587 and 9,981,665 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (60,335 ) (52,864 ) Total Interparfums, Inc. shareholders' equity 870,887 744,871 Noncontrolling interest 233,608 197,774 Total equity 1,104,495 942,645 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,564,650 $ 1,411,261





INTERPARFUMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales $ 429,579 $ 424,629 $ 1,102,334 $ 1,090,821 Cost of sales 156,762 153,469 392,451 396,519 Gross margin 272,817 271,160 709,883 694,302 Selling, general and administrative expenses 164,261 165,166 467,074 455,506 Income from operations 108,556 105,994 242,809 238,796 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 2,305 1,978 5,637 5,726 Loss on foreign currency 2,215 3,355 4,576 3,085 Interest and investment (income) loss (2,547 ) 254 (1,199 ) (1,690 ) Other (income) loss (978 ) 1 (1,302 ) (35 ) 995 5,588 7,712 7,086 Income before income taxes 107,561 100,406 235,097 231,710 Income taxes 24,282 23,571 55,218 54,974 Net income 83,279 76,835 179,879 176,736 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 17,470 14,576 39,590 36,606 Net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. $ 65,809 $ 62,259 $ 140,289 $ 140,130 Earnings per share: Net income attributable to Interparfums, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 2.05 $ 1.94 $ 4.37 $ 4.37 Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.93 $ 4.36 $ 4.34 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 32,113 32,026 32,114 32,030 Diluted 32,149 32,266 32,158 32,266 Dividends declared per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 2.40 $ 2.25



