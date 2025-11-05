Tevogen Reports Major Clinical Milestone: Expands HLA Coverage Of Its Investigational Precision T Cell Therapy For Acute And Long COVID



This milestone expands patient eligibility through multi-HLA targeting

Builds on completed TVGN 489 trial demonstrating 100% viral clearance, no reinfections, and no cases of Long COVID in high-risk patients

TVGN 489 utilizes off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells TVGN 489 is designed to address both acute COVID-19 infection and Long COVID

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today announced a clinical milestone in the evolution of its proprietary ExacTcellTM platform: completion of T cell target identification for an additional five human leukocyte antigen (HLA) restrictions. This advancement significantly broadens the accessibility of Tevogen's investigational precision T cell therapies by extending therapeutic reach beyond the single HLA-A*02:01 restriction used in the Company's initial proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial, the results of which were published in Blood Advances. That study demonstrated the safety and feasibility of Tevogen's third-party cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) therapy, TVGN 489, in high-risk patients with COVID-19.

HLA type varies widely among individuals and population groups. HLA-A*02:01 was selected for the proof-of-concept trial because it is one of the most common HLA types in the United States, present in approximately 25% of the population. Collectively, the identification of five additional HLA targets will allow the manufacture of CTLs which would extend treatment to approximately 65% of the US population, bolstering coverage for minority populations with less common HLA types.

“The selection of additional HLA targets for Tevogen's ExacTcell products was performed with the goal of enfranchising as many patients as possible regardless of their race or ethnicity. Achieving multi-HLA coverage marks an essential step toward the path of truly universal T cell therapeutics,” said Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Scientific Officer of Tevogen Bio.“This scientific progress brings us closer to a future in which patients, regardless of genetic background, can benefit from precise and durable immune-based treatments.”

The ability to treat additional patients with TVGN 489 applies to high-risk immunocompromised patients with an acute COVID-19 infection as well as those suffering from Long COVID. Long COVID affected approximately 35 million U.S. adults as of 2023 resulting in an estimated economic burden of $2.6 trillion to $3.7 trillion, encompassing lost earnings, healthcare costs, and diminished quality of life according to JAMA Network. These figures underscore the urgent need for durable, accessible solutions such as Tevogen's investigational T cell therapies.

The ExacTcellTM platform utilizes advanced immunological screening as well as laboratory testing to identify key targets recognized by the immune system across different HLA types. With this expanded coverage, Tevogen's next generation of T cell therapies aims to reach a much wider range of patients affected by infectious diseases and cancers.

