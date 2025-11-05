AI Search Intelligence Platform Akii Partners With UAE Agency Brendit To Expand Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Akii, the U.S.-based AI Search Intelligence platform redefining how brands are discovered and cited by AI models, today announced a strategic partnership with Brendit, a UAE-based marketing agency known for its data-driven, performance-focused approach. The partnership brings Akii's proprietary AI Visibility Optimization technology to Brendit's clients, empowering regional and global brands to succeed in the new era of AI-powered search.

Through this collaboration, Brendit will integrate Akii's four-step AI Visibility Journey into its client services, enabling brands to analyze, optimize, and educate AI models such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity about their business. The partnership allows Brendit clients to measure how AI systems perceive their brand, identify visibility gaps, optimize their digital infrastructure, and systematically train AI search engines to recognize their expertise and authority.

“This partnership with Brendit marks a pivotal expansion of Akii's mission to make enterprise-grade AI visibility accessible to every business,” said Josef Holm, Founder and CEO of Akii.“Philip and his team deeply understand how marketing is shifting from web search to AI search. Together, we are helping brands not only show up in AI answers but get cited as the trusted sources behind them.”

As an official Akii Agency Partner, Brendit will offer clients access to Akii's suite of tools, including the AI Visibility Score, Competitor Intelligence, Website Optimizer, and AI Engage. These solutions enable marketers to see how AI models interpret their brand presence and to deploy data-driven strategies that improve visibility and authority across the global AI ecosystem.

“At Brendit, we have always been driven by measurable performance and innovation,” said Philip Manhart, Founder and CEO of Brendit.“Akii's platform gives us the missing link between SEO and the new world of AI discovery. Our clients can now see, in real time, how AI understands their brands and take action to shape those perceptions.”

This partnership strengthens Akii's growing global footprint and highlights the increasing importance of AI Search Optimization (AEO), a discipline that bridges traditional SEO with the emerging field of AI-driven visibility. By combining Akii's proprietary technology with Brendit's marketing expertise, the two companies will help businesses across industries remain visible, competitive, and credible in the AI-first future.

About Akii

Akii is a U.S.-based AI Search Intelligence platform that helps brands analyze, optimize, and engage with AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. Through its four-step AI Visibility Optimization Journey (Monitor, Benchmark, Optimize, Engage), Akii enables businesses to transform from invisible to cited in AI-generated results. Start free at

About Brendit

Brendit is a UAE-based marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, creative strategy, and digital transformation. Serving clients across the GCC and beyond, Brendit helps brands build measurable growth engines powered by data, technology, and innovation.