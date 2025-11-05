GRAND GALVEZ CELEBRATES THANKSGIVING DAY WITH A BUFFET BRUNCH IN GALVESTON TX

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection, will celebrate the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday November 27, with a buffet brunch featuring an spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood and a display of breakfast specialities.

This festive feast offers a sumptuous spread that caters to all palates.

Guests are invited to taste the freshest seafood, carving stations, fresh salads and delicious side dishes expertly prepared by talented culinary team at Grand Galvez. From fresh Gulf seafood to seasoned meats, vegetables, salads and more, the Thanksgiving Day Buffet Brunch at Grand Galvez promises flavors that will delight guests of all ages.

Adding to the celebration, the hand-carved roasted meat stations highlight the culinary craftsmanship of the skilled chefs. (See menu in Dropbox.)

- Thanksgiving Day Brunch - Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:30am – 3:00pm CST

o Price is $129.99 per person; children 6-12 years old - $39.99 per person; children under 6 are free.

o Please note that in deference to our guests, visitors are asked to adhere to a dress code: no shorts, t-shirts, hats or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sports coats.

o Reservations are strongly encouraged and are open as of November 3 for this unparalleled Thanksgiving celebration.

▪ For reservations and inquiries, please call 409-765-7721, option 1.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy's diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the“Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph

Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit

, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/.