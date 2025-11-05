403
Why Europe's Leaders Are Skipping Latin America's Flagship Summit - And What It Means
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The EU–CELAC summit in Santa Marta, Colombia (November 9–10), was sold as a reset: more trade, tighter security, fewer euphemisms about organized crime.
Instead, the story opens with empty chairs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen isn't coming. Germany's Friedrich Merz and France's Emmanuel Macron aren't either.
The EU's foreign-policy chief, Kaja Kallas, will carry the brief-useful, but not the same signal. Why the retreat? Officially: calendars. Practically: risk management.
In the run-up, Washington sanctioned Colombia's leadership and stepped up maritime strikes on suspected traffickers near Venezuela.
That combination turned the optics radioactive. Few leaders want to be photographed navigating a summit that could be framed-fairly or not-as choosing sides.
What matters isn't the snub; it's the spillover. Europe and Latin America move fertilizers, food, energy components, and critical minerals through the same ports that traffickers try to exploit.
When cooperation on money laundering, extradition, and port inspections stalls, costs rise for exporters and headaches multiply for travelers and expats.
And the long-delayed EU–Mercosur track-still the biggest prize-depends on credible timelines, enforceable standards, and the sense that contracts survive politics.
Regional summit shifts focus from politics to practical cooperation
Here's the real story behind the story. When presidents step back, the space fills with actors who live or die by results: interior ministers, prosecutors, customs chiefs, and business coalitions that prefer clear rules over grandstanding.
They push for joint container checks, data-sharing on routes, tighter KYC across banks and fintechs, and customs processes that work in practice.
That agenda favors stability, accountability, and growth-values that reassure investors and communities tired of impunity. The region's mood is fragile.
The Dominican Republic just postponed a separate hemispheric summit to next year, citing divisions. Brazil's Lula da Silv may still offer a steadying cameo in Santa Marta, but this week won't be judged by podium shots. It will be judged by paperwork.
What to watch: concrete MOUs on ports and policing; a dated roadmap for market-opening files; and whether U.S. pressure is calibrated to keep partners aligned rather than split them.
If Santa Marta yields even small, verifiable steps on security and trade facilitation, that will matter more than who skipped the group photo-and it will be felt in prices, travel plans, and investment decisions far beyond Colombia.
