Rajasthan Launches 15-Day Road Safety Campaign To Curb Accidents

In accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, a 15-day Road Safety Campaign has been launched across the state from November 4 to November 18, with the objective of preventing road accidents and strengthening road safety, an official statement said.

Under the campaign, efforts are being made to reduce road accidents, strictly enforce traffic regulations, and strengthen the emergency assistance system. The Chief Minister's Office is closely monitoring the campaign by obtaining consolidated reports from the Home Department. Department-wise responsibilities have been assigned for the effective implementation of this campaign.

Police Department Leads Enforcement Drive

The Police Department has been designated as the nodal agency and field coordinator, ensuring field-level coordination and supervision throughout the state. The department has launched a special enforcement drive against those driving under the influence of alcohol, overspeeding, driving in the wrong direction, or driving dangerously. Legal action has also begun against vehicles without reflectors or number plates. Police stations and traffic teams have been deployed on all highways and major roads for effective enforcement. It is also being ensured that highway mobile units and ambulances operate according to prescribed standards. A lane-driving system modeled on National Highway No. 48 will be implemented on all six-lane highways.

Transport Department's Actions and Awareness Programs

According to an official statement, the Transport and Road Safety Department has started taking strict action against overloading, unauthorised operations, and fitness violations. In addition, driving licenses are being suspended or canceled in cases involving drunken driving or overspeeding. The department is also organising vehicle inspection drives, installation of reflector tapes, road safety workshops, and public awareness programs. (ANI)

