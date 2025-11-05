Sabarimala Scam: BJP Demands Central Probe, Audit Of Devaswom Board

BJP Demands Central Investigation, Slams Kerala CM

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday demanded a central investigation into Sabarimala Gold theft and an audit of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). This comes after the Kerala High Court granted permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a scientific examination as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged case. Slamming Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chandrasekhar said, "This is a scam, a crime. Every attempt by the Chief Minister of Kerala to characterise it as a slip-up, to protect his Devasom Board and Devasom Minister, is going to be unsuccessful. We are clear that there must be a central investigation into this crime and that an audit of the Devasom Board must be conducted. What we are seeing today is the tip of the iceberg, and there has to be a criminal investigation."

SIT Uncovers Irregularities in Devaswom Board Records

The SIT, probing the matter, submitted its second report to the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, revealing serious irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board's minutes record. According to the SIT report, the record book does not mention the handing over of the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol to Unnikrishnan Potti in 2019. The report further states that no entries have been made after July 28, 2025. Additionally, the handing over of gold platings to Smart Creations -- the firm that had undertaken electroplating of gold-clad copper coverings for idols at the Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple is also missing from the minutes book.

High Court Approves Scientific Examination

The SIT requested permission to conduct a scientific investigation to determine the actual weight of the gold-plated idols before and after restoration. The Kerala High Court accepted the SIT's request and granted permission for the scientific examination, officials said. (ANI)

