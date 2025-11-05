Will Greg Abbott Impose '100% Tariff' On New Yorkers Fleeing To Texas Amid Zohran Mamdani's Win In NYC?

MENAFN - Live Mint) 24-hours before the New York mayor election which Democrat Zohran Mamdani won, Texas governor Greg Abbott announced that he would 'impose a 100 percent tariff' on New Yorkers moving to the state.

“After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC,” the Republican governor said on X.

Later, following Democrat Mamdani's thumping victory as New York's first Muslim mayo, Abbott wrote on X,“Join me for a moment of silence for NYC. Thoughts & prayers.”

It wasn't clear why Abbott wanted to punish those willing to move to Texas even when the power to impose tariffs falls under the federal government's authority, not the states.

According to NewsWeek, the Supreme Court has recognised that the constitutional right to travel includes the right to enter and leave another state freely and to become a permanent resident of another state.

However, in New York, Mamdani wants to raise city's income tax on earnings above $1 million a year by 2 percentage points. He also backs lifting the state corporate tax to 11.5%, matching New Jersey and tied for highest in the US, from 7.25%.

The post by Greg about imposing tariffs also sparked a debate on X which generated mixed reactions.

“Tariffs distort free trade, inflate costs, and hit working families hardest. Smarter fix: a targeted NYC-origin residency surcharge-keeps markets flowing, shields Texans from inflation, and precisely curbs the influx Abbott aims to stop,” said an X user.

“Tell me you are scared about Texas turning blue without telling me you are scared about Texas turning blue,” said another user.

A user said that he guess it's reciprocal since Mamdani plans to impose tariffs on anyone living in NYC.

"What are you going to "tariff"? You put tariffs on goods. Do you even know what you're saying?," said one more user.

In November 4 elections, Zohran Mamdani scripted history as he was elected the 111th mayor of New York. He will take charge of the city on January 1.

With over 90% of the vote counted, Mamdani received 50.4% of the votes, while ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo garnered 41.6%. Republican Curtis Sliwa got 7.1%.

“TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters, said Trump in a post on Truth social.