Father Earns ₹1 Crore A Year, But No One In Family Is Happy: Reddit User Shares Emotional Story
The family went to malls every week, watched movies, ate out, bought branded clothes and even had gaming consoles like PSPs, an iPod and an Xbox 360. The father provided them all on that modest income.
The son said his father had never let them feel the financial strain, managing everything quietly while keeping the home filled with laughter.Also Read | Reddit user confused about taking new job with ₹7 LPA salary hike; here's why
Around 2017-18, things changed. Outings stopped, and tension slowly replaced joy. Though his father's income grew sharply, so did the distance within the family. Fights became frequent, conversations fewer and emotional warmth faded.
“Now he earns close to 1 crore a year, but no one in the house is happy. There are constant fights. I know fights happened before too, but now I feel everything so much more clearly,” the Reddit user wrote.
“I don't think I can ever be like him. He protected us from the stress when we had very little. And now that we have so much, it feels like the family has fallen apart,” he added.Also Read | Reddit user gives ₹1,000 tip on Diwali; what happens next melts his heart
Now, his parents barely talk, and he himself feels distant.
“My parents barely talk. I barely talk to them. I'll probably move out after college. Everything feels so crushed,” the user wrote.Social media reaction
“If u think about it. People still are earning 3.2 lpa and managing somehow. Must be a comfortable salary back then,” one user replied.
“People starting their professional journey with a 3ish LPA salary is still normal... and getting a job in this market is actually a luxury itself,” another user wrote.
One user commented,“3.2LPA in 2010 is around 9LPA in 2025, which is close to 70k per month. So, tbh it was never absolute bottom for your family. People live comfortably in 70K with families even after paying rent right now.”Also Read | 36-year marriage ends over a photograph: Reddit user catches husband cheating
“People change with age, responsibilities and stress so what you are going through happens in many homes. Doesn't make things easier for you though,” came from another.
“Why do you think money is the reason for this condition? Is he into some bad habits like adultery which is quite common for mid-aged men?” asked another user.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment