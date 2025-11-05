Zohran Mamdani Vows Accountability Amid ICE Raids: 'This Applies Whether You're An ICE Agent Or The President'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zohran Mamdani, who clinched a decisive victory in the New York City mayoral election, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, directly addressed President Donald Trump in his victory speech on Tuesday night, taking aim at federal immigration enforcement actions.

“Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said.“New York will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Upholding the law

Mamdani also spoke on federal ICE raids and immigration enforcement, emphasizing accountability under the law.

“My message to ICE agents and everyone across this city is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law,” he said.“If you violate the law, you must be held accountable, and this applies whether you're an ICE agent or the president of the United States.”

According to the office of the New York City Comptroller, city agencies-including the NYPD-do not cooperate with ICE except in limited, legally mandated situations.

Mamdani's historic win

At 34, Mamdani becomes one of the youngest mayors in the city's history, highlighting a generational shift in leadership.

His campaign emphasized inclusivity, immigrant empowerment, and accountability, resonating with voters across neighborhoods traditionally skeptical of federal oversight.

Confrontation with federal authorities expected

Mamdani's comments signal a willingness to push back against federal overreach, particularly in immigration enforcement. While Trump has deployed National Guard troops in other cities, such as Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, to protect federal property and agents, Mamdani's rhetoric suggests that New York may resist similar federal interventions.

“The era of intimidation in New York is over,” Mamdani said.“We will govern for the people, and we will protect the city's values. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani elected 111th Mayor of New York

Mamdani has been elected the 111th mayor of New York City, marking a historic milestone for the nation's largest city. Mamdani received 50.4% of the votes, Cuomo garnered 41.6%, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who finished with 7.1%, with more than 90% of ballots counted.

Historic firsts

Mamdani, a state lawmaker from Queens, will become the youngest mayor in a century, and the first Muslim and first person of South Asian descent to lead New York City in its 400-year history. He will succeed first-term Mayor Eric Adams, who opted out of the race amid low polling and a series of controversies.

Record turnout reflects voter engagement

The 2025 election drew over 2 million voters, the highest turnout since 1969, underscoring the intense public interest in one of the city's most competitive races in over a decade. Mamdani secured victories in four of the five boroughs, with Brooklyn serving as the hub of his victory celebration.

Policy agenda

Mamdani campaigned on an ambitious platform aimed at tackling the city's affordability crisis:

Housing: Freeze rents on over 1 million stabilized apartments.

Transportation & Childcare: Fund free buses and universal childcare through taxes on corporations and high earners.

Public Safety & Health: Establish a new NYPD office to respond to severe mental health crises.

Education: End mayoral control of New York City public schools.

Food Security: Launch five city-owned grocery stores to provide affordable food amid rising inflation.

