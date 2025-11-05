World AI Show Malaysia 2025 Concludes With A Resounding Success, Bringing Together 1500+ Leaders To Shape The Nation's AI-Powered Future

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The, held on, concluded with resounding success, bringing togethernational policymakers, enterprise leaders, and global AI visionaries to shape Malaysia's digital transformation agenda.







The two-day summit – organised by Trescon – served as a strategic platform for driving discussions around Malaysia's National AI Strategy, digital government, and enterprise innovation, in alignment with the country's vision of becoming a regional AI powerhouse.

Government and Industry Leaders Unite for Malaysia's AI Mandate

The summit featured a powerful fireside chat on “Malaysia's AI Mandate: Turning National Vision into Industry Action” with Shamsul Izhan Bin Abdul Majid, Head of the National AI Office (NAIO), and Adrian Chew, Partner at EY, setting the tone for transformative dialogue on how Malaysia is turning its national AI aspirations into actionable outcomes.

Other notable sessions included:



“National AI Strategy & Digital Government: Public-Private Collaboration” featuring Dr. Rusnita Isnin Hamdan (Jabatan Digital Negara) and Budiman Bujang (Johor Corporation), moderated by Ow Yung Shen (Boston Consulting Group).

“AI for Good: Empowering Sustainability Through AI” by Satpal Singh (PLUS Malaysia).

“AI's Growing Impact on Cyber Resilience” with leaders from BAT APMEA, Axiata Group, and AHAM Asset Management, moderated by Ekneswaran Matandor (OC Global Technology). “AI as a Catalyst for Business Reinvention” featuring Senheng Electric, CARSOME, DHL IT Shared Services, and Petra Energy, moderated by Jamie Tan (JLL Malaysia).

alongside several other thought-provoking sessions that showcased how Malaysian enterprises are harnessing AI to drive efficiency, resilience, and innovation.

Spotlight on Innovation: The Future Tech World Cup – Malaysia Edition

The event also showcased the Future Tech World Cup – Malaysia Edition, where promising startups pitched their solutions to an esteemed jury of investors and innovators. IPINFRA emerged as the winner, impressing the judges with its innovative AI-driven solution and strong potential for scalability. The win also brought them recognition among some of Malaysia's most influential business and technology leaders.

Driving Collaboration and Real-World Impact

Through interactive panel discussions, fireside chats, and closed-door networking sessions, World AI Show facilitated cross-sector collaboration between government agencies, enterprises, academia, and technology providers – fostering actionable partnerships aimed at scaling AI adoption across industries.

Trescon on Malaysia's Path to AI Leadership

“World AI Show – Malaysia has once again demonstrated the incredible synergy between government vision, industry expertise, and entrepreneurial innovation,” said Anil Kumar, Chief Operating Officer at Trescon.“It's inspiring to see Malaysia taking decisive steps toward becoming a regional leader in AI and emerging technologies.”

About the Event

World AI Show is part of Trescon's global series of summits dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging technologies. With editions across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, the platform brings together global thought leaders, technology experts, and innovators to accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation.

