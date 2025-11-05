The Inaugural Edition Of CARE In Dubai Is Set To Accelerate Green Innovation And Investment Across The MENA Region

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The inaugural edition of CARE (Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability) forum series by Trescon, is set to become the MENA region's most influential platform for sustainability investment and climate innovation. The forum will unite regional and global leaders driving the Middle East's clean energy transition. Co-located with DATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Tech Summit, CARE MENA will take place on 26-27 November at the iconic Madinat Jumeirah.







“With the GCC committing billions to renewable infrastructure, CARE MENA offers a unique, action-oriented platform where capital meets climate ambition,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. He continued,“From solar and hydrogen to green finance and industrial decarbonisation, the series will spotlight investable opportunities that support net-zero goals and drive regional climate action.”

Talking about the series, Jens Y. Zimmermann, President, Orios Venture Partners, said,“Looking forward to CARE and learning more about new developments, trends & investment opportunities in climate & renewable energy.”

For start-ups, scale-ups and climate tech ventures, CARE MENA is a launchpad and a great opportunity to secure investments.

“I'm looking forward to CARE as a platform to uncover investment opportunities in climate tech and renewables,” said Kevin Holliday, CEO, Venturebeam. Ahmed Refaie, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited said,“CARE gives an opportunity for climate finance and investment practicing professionals to deploy capital in an environmentally impactful and responsible way.”

Whether seeking Series A investment, strategic partnerships or market access, participants will gain direct exposure to venture capital firms, institutional investors, family offices, and sovereign funds. Backed by some of the region's most prominent investors - from the Royal Group and Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq) to ARM Holding, Venturesouq, Plug and Play, and others - CARE MENA is set to spark high impact collaborations.

Talking about the opportunities at CARE, Sofia Kostiunina, Managing Director, 100VP commented,“From the VC perspective, I see CARE as an excellent platform to identify breakthrough opportunities in renewable energy and climate tech.”

Flagship initiatives include:



ClimateTech World Cup: A global start-up competition spotlighting breakthrough sustainability solutions and connecting founders with investors, corporates, and media.

CARE Launchpad: A platform showcasing disruptive applications, research and whitepapers to ignite funding, influence and collaboration. CARE Innovation Programme: International pitch competition spotlighting student-led sustainable innovations tackling real-world climate challenges.

CARE ESG Awards, hosted by Trescon and supported by ESG MENA, will also spotlight and celebrate the“ Responsible Investor of the Year” and the“ Young Sustainability Pioneer of the Year”. Sessions at the summit will explore regulatory reform, capital flows and technology deployment, with a sharp focus on commercial viability and regional scalability. With the help of its sponsors including Emtribe, Cero Hero, Enjazponic, S&P Global and others, CARE MENA will also feature investor roundtables, pitch sessions and partnership forums - ensuring that conversations lead to commitments.

For founders, it's a chance to pitch to decision-makers. For corporates, it's a front-row seat to the next wave of green innovation. And for investors, it's access to the region's most promising ventures and infrastructure projects.

Get involved with CARE MENA or visit the CARE series website to stay tuned.

For further enquiries, contact:

Shadi Dawi

Global Director – PR & Media

M: +971 55 498 4989 | E: ...