Ministry Of Mauritius Along With Minister Of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship And Livelihood, Government Of Karnataka Inaugurated Skill Expo At The Bengaluru Skill Summit

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) > The Inauguration ceremony was attended by other key ministers from Government of Karnataka

>The Skill Expo is a remarkable pavilion with 50+ exhibitors

Bengaluru, India, 5th November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Envisioned as Karnataka's premier platform for workforce development, Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 witnessed the inauguration of the Skill Expo, showcasing cutting-edge training solutions and technologies on the 2nd day of the summit by Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon. Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and E, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka., Dr. M.C. Sudhakar Hon. Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, and Hon. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Government of Mauritius.







The Skill Expo has over 50 exhibitors across industries showcasing innovations, global best practices, and scalable models facilitating B2B, B2G, and G2G networking. The inauguration was preceded by a Ministers Panel, one of the key highlights of the day discussing “Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a trillion USD Economy by 2032” presided by Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka; Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and Electronics, IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka and Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation.









Honoring Karnataka's rich legacy of nurturing performing arts as a vital skill, Karnataka Vaibhava presented a Grand Visual Dance Drama Production performed by Shivapriya School of Dance, Bengaluru and NANDA Performing Arts, Dubai concluding the day on a vibrant note uplifting Karnataka's cultural heritage, bringing together classical and folk dance, theatre, and music in perfect harmony.