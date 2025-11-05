ITU At COP30: Driving Green Digital Action For A Sustainable Future

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)​​​​The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will join the global community at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to advance the Green Digital Action initiative – a platform driving collective progress toward a sustainable digital future.​

UN agency for digital technologies urges collective action in Belém to harness digital technologies and achieve sustainability goals.

The ITU delegation, led by deputy secretary-general Tomas Lamanauskas, will work with governments, private-sector leaders, and civil society to leverage digital transformation as a catalyst for climate solutions and work toward a sustainable digital sector.

Why digital technologies at COP30 matter

As global demand for technology grows, the tech sector's environmental impact cannot be ignored. The sector's energy consumption in particularly is rising significantly as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital systems expand. COP30 provides a crucial opportunity to address this challenge while harnessing technology's potential to drive climate solutions across sectors.

Building on the momentum from COP28 and COP29, the Green Digital Action track at COP30, convened by ITU together with a coalition of over 50 partners, will demonstrate how commitments made through the initiative are translating into practical tools, measurable data, and tangible results.

