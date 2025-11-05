Canada's Budget 2025 Plans To Build Canada Strong

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, millions more homes, and strong communities. To that end, prime minister, Mark Carney, today highlighted the new Build Communities Strong Fund. The Build Communities Strong Fund will invest $51 billion over 10 years, followed by $3 billion per year ongoing, to revitalise local infrastructure – the hospitals, universities, and colleges that serve our people, the roads and bridges that move our goods, and the water and transit systems that sustain our towns. The program will include:



A provincial and territorial stream that will provide $17.2 billion over 10 years to support infrastructure projects and priorities in housing, health care, and education. This could include transit infrastructure, colleges, universities, medical schools, and water and wastewater facilities.

From this stream, $5 billion over three years will be dedicated specifically to a new Health Infrastructure Fund, upgrading health infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency rooms, and urgent care centres.

A direct delivery stream that will provide $6 billion to support regionally significant projects, large building retrofits, climate adaptation, or community infrastructure. This could include clean-energy generation and storage projects, flood protection, and new community and recreational spaces. A community stream that will provide $27.8 billion for local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres – getting the basics right and helping towns and cities grow.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will build new infrastructure to speed up work and bring down costs. When colleges and universities have archaic buildings, when hospitals are over capacity, and when water systems fail, productivity drops, and businesses pay more. The Build Communities Strong Fund will spur economic activity, create new careers in the skilled trades, and give investors the confidence to build around reliable public infrastructure.

This fund is part of the government's broader nation-building mission. This includes the Major Projects Office to fast-track transformative energy, trade, and transportation projects across the country, Build Canada Homes to supercharge housing construction, and the Defence Investment Agency to use domestic resources and materials to scale up our industrial base.

The past year has revealed that there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head-on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

“Budget 2025 is an investment budget – a confident Canada taking control of its own future. Central to that mission is building local infrastructure, so we can empower Canadians with faster commutes, better careers, and lower costs. With a new investment of over $50 billion, we are building stronger communities to build Canada strong,” said Carney, prime minister of Canada.

Quick facts



Examples of budget 2025 projects that will help build strong communities with improved local infrastructure can be found here.

Under the provincial and territorial stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, provinces and territories will be required to cost match federal investments and ensure that supported municipalities reduce development charges and do not levy other taxes that hinder housing supply.

Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernise government, improve efficiencies, and deliver better results and services for Canadians. It includes an initial $60 billion in savings over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, and productivity and competitiveness. These are strategic, capital investments designed to then catalyse $500 billion of new investment into Canada over the next five years.

