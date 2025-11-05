UN Committee Second 2025 Consultations With Civil Society Organisations



The event will take place on 12 November 2025 at ECLAC's headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

SANTIAGO, Chile – The United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People will convene its second 2025 Consultations with Civil Society Organizations on 12 November 2025 at the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago de Chile, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The theme of the Consultations will be“Engagement with Latin American Civil Society & Palestinian Diaspora: A Call for Action to Ensure Recovery and Healing to Gaza and to End Israel's Illegal Occupation.”

Historically, Latin America has been home to vocal opposition to the occupation, dispossession and displacement of the Palestinian people, placing the region at the forefront of global solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The event will feature civil society expert speakers from Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

The Consultations will provide a platform for civil society in the region to voice solidarity and support to the Palestinian people, while reaffirming the importance of United Nations General Assembly resolutions 181 (II) and 194 (III) on their inalienable rights to self-determination and return.

The recent diplomatic efforts at the UN General Assembly will also be highlighted to show that an enduring ceasefire and rebuilding of Gaza and the recommitment to a two-State solution, based on the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States, and based on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine, and based on international law and UN resolutions, are the surest path to a just peace and lasting security in the Middle East. In line with these, the event will serve to discuss the successful initiatives by member states and solidarity movements in Latin America and call for broader support.

