Antigua Barbuda Ignites Commonwealth Journey To CHOGM 2026 With New Theme On Partnership And Prosperity



The theme for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) – 'Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.'

ENGLAND / ANTIGUA – The announcement, made jointly by Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne and Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, took place in St John's as part of the secretary-general's first official visit to the country.

Theme reflects unity and shared prosperity

The theme, ' Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth ' sets the vision and ambition for CHOGM 2026, which will bring together leaders from 56 Commonwealth nations to strengthen collaboration, drive sustainable investment, and deliver shared prosperity across the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the theme reflects Antigua and Barbuda's enduring belief in unity, progress, and equality among nations:

“The theme speaks to a truth we live by in Antigua and Barbuda: when each of us plays our part – in our homes, our communities, and our nations – we all move forward. It echoes our national motto, 'Each Endeavouring, All Achieving', reminding us that real progress happens when we work together to build a future where everyone has the chance to thrive. Antigua and Barbuda is proud to open our doors to the Commonwealth in 2026 – to host, to listen, and to lead with purpose.”

Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey said the theme captures the Commonwealth's modern mission to turn ambition into action:

“This theme captures the spirit of partnership and enterprise that defines the modern Commonwealth. Together, we are building bridges of opportunity between governments and business, between people and ideas, to deliver tangible results for our citizens. As we look to CHOGM 2026, hosted with warmth and pride by Antigua and Barbuda, our focus is clear: to accelerate progress and prosperity through shared investment, innovation and inclusion.”

The launch ceremony featured the unveiling of the official CHOGM 2026 logo, designed by Chaneil C. Imhoff, winner of the national logo competition. The design incorporates an abstract frigate bird, symbolising freedom, strength, and forward movement, a reflection of Antigua and Barbuda's role as a connector and host for meaningful global dialogue. The logo's vibrant colours, drawn from the national flag and the Commonwealth palette, represent unity, renewal, and collaboration.

A celebration of inclusion and culture

Underscoring the Commonwealth's commitment to inclusivity, the launch event brought together a diverse cross-section of Antiguan and Barbudan society, including representatives of the Rastafarian communities, CARICOM youth ambassadors, secondary school students, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector.

The programme featured performances by the Hellsgate Steel Orchestra, the Antigua Dance Academy, and the UWI Five Islands Campus Singers.

Sir Vivian Richards appointed CHOGM 2026 Envoy

During the ceremony, the Government also announced that Sir Vivian Richards, Antigua and Barbuda's cricketing legend and national hero, has been appointed CHOGM 2026 Envoy.

Reflecting on his appointment, Sir Vivian said:

“To have the entire Commonwealth family gather here in Antigua and Barbuda in 2026 will make it more than a meeting. It will be a statement and a moment of immense pride for the hospitable people of our small islands. We look forward to showcasing that the same spirit which drove us to success on the cricket pitch still runs strong in our people, our culture, and the future we want to collectively build with 56 Commonwealth countries. We are ready to welcome the Commonwealth and its leaders – with passion, and purpose.”

Momentum towards CHOGM 2026

The secretary-general's visit from 3–5 November 2025 marks the beginning of the Commonwealth's public communications journey toward CHOGM 2026. Her engagements included meetings with national leaders, a site visit with the CHOGM 2026 Task Force, and participation in Antigua and Barbuda's 44th Independence Anniversary Parade.

Minister of foreign affairs, trade and barbuda affairs, E.P. Chet Greene, said:

“Today's launch represents the culmination of extensive collaboration between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth Secretariat. We are proud to take this step forward and to reaffirm our commitment to the principles and values that bind our Commonwealth family together.”

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 will take place from 1–4 November 2026 in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, bringing together Heads of Government, Ministers, and representatives from business, civil society, and youth organisations. The summit will focus on shared priorities such as climate resilience, trade, innovation, equality, and sustainable development, uniting nations under the spirit of partnership and prosperity.

