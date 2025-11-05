Andrea Scotti

$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  Senior lecturer of Physical Chemistry, Lund University
The main subject of my research is experimental soft matter, with particular focus on the relationship between microscopic architecture of soft building blocks, e.g. microgels, and the macroscopic response of a soft material, both in three and two dimensions. Between the experimental tools I use there are scattering (neutron, X-ray and light), neutron reflectometry, bulk and interfacial rheology, computer simulations, interfacial techniques (Langmuir-Blodgett trough) and microscopy techniques (confocal, atomic force). I also apply these advanced characterisation techniques to other soft material, such as everyday food, to characterise their internal architecture.

