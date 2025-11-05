Andrea Scotti
- Senior lecturer of Physical Chemistry, Lund University
The main subject of my research is experimental soft matter, with particular focus on the relationship between microscopic architecture of soft building blocks, e.g. microgels, and the macroscopic response of a soft material, both in three and two dimensions. Between the experimental tools I use there are scattering (neutron, X-ray and light), neutron reflectometry, bulk and interfacial rheology, computer simulations, interfacial techniques (Langmuir-Blodgett trough) and microscopy techniques (confocal, atomic force). I also apply these advanced characterisation techniques to other soft material, such as everyday food, to characterise their internal architecture.Experience
- –present Senior lecturer of Physical Chemistry, Lund University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment