Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Andrew Gawthorpe

2025-11-05 03:15:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University
I am a scholar whose research focuses on the modern and contemporary United States. Though a historian by training, my work engages with insights from other disciplines, particularly international relations and American politics. I am currently the principal investigator on the NWO Vidi-funded project "American foreign policy and liberalism". This project challenges the notion of an American-created "liberal international order" by investigating how the American approach to international order has been shaped by illiberal ideologies, such as those underpinning racism at home or imperialism abroad.

I am also currently writing a U.S. politics textbook which problematises many assumptions about American democracy and liberalism through a critical historical lens. I write widely for popular media as well as academic publications and host a podcast about American politics, foreign policy and culture called America Explained. I previously held a research fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, a teaching fellowship at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom, and a civil service appointment in the British Cabinet Office.

  • –present Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University

The Conversation

