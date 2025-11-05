Andrew Gawthorpe

Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University

I am a scholar whose research focuses on the modern and contemporary United States. Though a historian by training, my work engages with insights from other disciplines, particularly international relations and American politics. I am currently the principal investigator on the NWO Vidi-funded project "American foreign policy and liberalism". This project challenges the notion of an American-created "liberal international order" by investigating how the American approach to international order has been shaped by illiberal ideologies, such as those underpinning racism at home or imperialism abroad.

I am also currently writing a U.S. politics textbook which problematises many assumptions about American democracy and liberalism through a critical historical lens. I write widely for popular media as well as academic publications and host a podcast about American politics, foreign policy and culture called America Explained. I previously held a research fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, a teaching fellowship at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom, and a civil service appointment in the British Cabinet Office.

–present Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University

Experience