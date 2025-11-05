Andrew Gawthorpe
- Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University
I am a scholar whose research focuses on the modern and contemporary United States. Though a historian by training, my work engages with insights from other disciplines, particularly international relations and American politics. I am currently the principal investigator on the NWO Vidi-funded project "American foreign policy and liberalism". This project challenges the notion of an American-created "liberal international order" by investigating how the American approach to international order has been shaped by illiberal ideologies, such as those underpinning racism at home or imperialism abroad.
I am also currently writing a U.S. politics textbook which problematises many assumptions about American democracy and liberalism through a critical historical lens. I write widely for popular media as well as academic publications and host a podcast about American politics, foreign policy and culture called America Explained. I previously held a research fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School, a teaching fellowship at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom, and a civil service appointment in the British Cabinet Office.Experience
- –present Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment