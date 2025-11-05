Jackie Deshannon Releases“Willa's Song” A Lullaby For The Heart, A Love Letter To The Soul

There are artists who sing, and then there are those who breathe life into melody - and for over six decades, Jackie DeShannon has done just that. The voice that taught the world to“Put a Little Love in Your Heart” now returns with a song as intimate as a whisper and as eternal as memory itself.

Her new release,“Willa's Song,” floats into the world like a soft breeze through an open window - a lullaby, a prayer, and a celebration of love's most delicate form. Written and performed with her signature tenderness, the song glows with the quiet wisdom of a woman who has loved deeply, lived boldly, and never stopped believing in the power of song to heal.







“Willa's Song” is both personal and universal - a cinematic moment painted in sound. You can almost see the sunlight reflecting through lace curtains, hear the heartbeat behind each lyric, and feel the grace that has always lived within Jackie's voice.

From“What the World Needs Now Is Love” to“Bette Davis Eyes,” Jackie DeShannon's influence has shaped generations of music and emotion. With“Willa's Song,” she doesn't merely revisit her legacy - she extends it, proving that the language of love never fades, it only deepens.

Experience the beauty of“Willa's Song” now on YouTube: