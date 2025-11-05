C-Me Rebrands To Loving Work As Employee Video Story Platform Expands Operations

MENAFN - GetNews) C-Me has announced its rebrand to Loving Wor, positioning itself as the leading Employee Video Story platform that helps organisations bring their employee stories to life through video to captivate today's talent audiences.

The rebrand comes on the heels of a successful fundraise that has enabled the business to significantly expand its operations and reach more organisations seeking to communicate why they're a great place to work. With ninety percent of talent using mobile devices to research companies and job opportunities, employers are increasingly recognising the critical need to use video content to communicate their employee value proposition to potential employees.

"Today's talent aren't just mobile-first, they're video-first too," explained Damian Williams, Founder and CEO of Loving Work. "To reach and engage today's talent audiences, the companies need to meet them where they're at-on video. The shift in how information is consumed has fundamentally changed how organisations need to approach talent attraction."

Loving Work specialises in creating authentic, story-led employee video content that brings company culture and values to life. The no-fuss approach is designed to put employees at ease during filming, enabling the capture of natural, engaging content, even from first-time speakers who may be camera-shy.

The name "Loving Work" was chosen as it reflects the nature of the employee videos created. Many organisations have invested heavily in benefits programs and workplace culture but struggle to communicate their advantages to today's talent audiences.“That's the problem that Loving Work is solving, and the new name communicates that mission clearly," added Williams.

The platform allows organisations to display a comprehensive range of video content, from detailed 'day-in-the-life' stories that provide immersive glimpses into employee experiences to bite-sized clips focusing on specific areas such as DEI, career progression, work-life balance, and employee well-being.

As the talent landscape evolves and candidates become increasingly selective about where they work, Loving Work's platform addresses the growing need for organisations to truly showcase their workplace culture through the medium that today's talent prefers: authentic, engaging video content.

