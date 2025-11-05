AI Account Surpasses 2,000 Client Companies, Doubling Growth In Just Over A Year

MENAFN - GetNews)AI Account, a leading provider of AI-powered accounting automation software, has officially surpassed 2,000 client companies, marking a major milestone in its mission to make accounting automation truly limitless. The company has doubled its client base in just over a year, reinforcing strong market demand for cost-effective, scalable, and user-friendly finance solutions.







This growth is driven by AI Account's industry-first Unlimited Access Accounting Package, which enables firms to manage unlimited companies and unlimited users under a single subscription.

“We've built AI Account to eliminate barriers in accounting automation,” said Tommy Teo, a spokesperson for AI Account.“Our unlimited model gives firms total freedom - no extra costs for growth, no hidden limits, just smart automation that scales with your business.”

End-to-End Automation with Cutting-Edge AI

AI Account's cloud-based platform automates critical finance and governance operations, including bookkeeping, bank reconciliation, real-time reporting, and multi-jurisdictional compliance. Powered by a secure and advanced AI, the platform helps firms reduce manual workloads by up to 70%, while improving data accuracy and audit readiness.

Unlike many“black box” automation tools, AI Account emphasises transparency and control, giving users clear oversight over AI-generated entries and adjustments. The platform also integrates multi-currency support, automated compliance checks, and smart reporting dashboards, making it ideal for both local and cross-border operations.

By removing administrative bottlenecks and unpredictable per-seat costs, AI Account enables teams to reallocate time to higher-value work such as strategic planning and client success. Firms can onboard new staff or entities without renegotiating licenses and centralise operations across multiple jurisdictions while maintaining consistent controls.

A Scalable Solution for a New Era of Growth

AI Account is fully cloud-based and built for collaboration, allowing distributed teams to work together in real time while maintaining enterprise-grade data protection. The platform supports regional compliance in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, making it especially well-suited for firms operating in or across Asia-Pacific markets.

“Accounting software shouldn't get in the way of growth. It should enable it,” added Teo.“With our package, whether you're handling two clients or two hundred, the experience remains seamless. The cost stays predictable, and your team stays focused on client outcomes.”

With this momentum, AI Account is positioning itself as a future-ready platform for firms seeking to scale without limits. The company plans to continue investing in innovation and regional expansion while staying true to its founding mission: to deliver affordable, transparent, and intelligent accounting tools for a new generation of finance professionals.

