New International Sales Agreement And Growing Industry Recognition For Patent Holding Leader In AI-Powered Wearables Technology: Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS ) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the WLDS consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, WLDS empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, WLDS provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, WLDS is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets.







Pricing of $3.3 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

On October 30th WLDS announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an existing single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,230,000 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $2.67 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.3 million, before deducting financial advisor fees and other offering expenses. In addition, in a concurrent private placement, WLDS will issue and sell unregistered warrants to purchase up to 1,230,000 ordinary shares. The warrants will have an exercise price of $2.67 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon shareholder approval of the issuance of the warrants is obtained and will expire five years from the date shareholder approval is obtained.

WLDS has also agreed that certain existing warrants issued to the investor in September 2025 to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,670,000 ordinary shares, with exercise prices ranging from $4.00 to $6.00 will be amended such that the warrants will have a reduced exercise price of $2.67 per share.

Exclusive Distribution Agreement in South Korea for Neural Input Wristbands

On October 27th WLDS announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Sky Commerce Co., Ltd., a leading technology distributor in South Korea. The agreement appoints Sky Commerce as the exclusive distributor for WLDS products in the specified territory, marking a strategic expansion into the dynamic South Korean market.

Sky Commerce will promote, market, and sell the WLDS Mudra Band and Mudra Link neural input wristbands and related services in South Korea, subject to meeting annual minimum purchase targets.

WLDS and Sky Commerce are working together to finalize customary KC certification procedures in Korea, which are required prior to the commencement of sales.

This partnership aligns with the WLDS goal of scaling its cutting-edge neural interface technology globally, leveraging Sky Commerce's local expertise to drive adoption among consumers and enterprises.

Wearable Devices Granted U.S. Patent for Realistic Gesture-Controlled Virtual Object Modulation

On October 15th WLDS highlighted a new claim from its recently granted and announced patent titled"Gesture and Voice-controlled Interface Device." Current gesture-control systems often provide a purely visual interaction, leaving a cognitive gap between the virtual object properties and the user interaction with it. This patented WLDS technology addresses that limitation by integrating an additional layer of realism into the control output.







This innovation means that a user's gesture, when sensed, doesn't just trigger an action, but that simulated physical characteristics of the object such as weight, rigidity and texture affect the virtual object response to the user applied gesture parameters such as force and speed, and are used to make the interaction feel like it is interacting with a real-world object.

WLDS Emerging as Leader in Bringing AI-Powered Wearables to Market

On September 18th WLDS announced its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire, one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

Worldwide interest in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, touch-free wearables is booming as users demand more fluid, intuitive ways to engage with their devices. Conventional touchscreens and voice assistants, though useful, are increasingly seen as restrictive in an environment where speed, mobility and multitasking are priorities. As a growing number of sectors ranging from extended reality (ER) and augmented reality (AR) to enterprise computing adopt gesture-based systems, the neural interface market is undergoing rapid growth.

