MENAFN - GetNews) The 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, the third Chinese city to host this important international event after Shanghai and Beijing.

The announcement, made at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, has drawn widespread attention and received positive feedback from international business leaders, officials of international organizations, foreign scholars, and business people in Shenzhen.







Historically, APEC summits have been held in different cities across various countries. Recent host cities include Gyeongju, South Korea; Lima, Peru; San Francisco, USA; Bangkok, Thailand; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; and Da Nang, Vietnam. These host cities encompass both capital cities and major urban centers known for their economic development and distinct characteristics, showcasing the diverse and harmonious atmosphere of the 21-member APEC family. Since its inception in 1989, China has hosted the summit twice: once in Shanghai in 2001 and again in Beijing in 2014. In 2026, China will serve as the APEC host for the third time, with Shenzhen-this vibrant and youthful city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-being the first-ever location for the summit.

Shenzhen is located along the Pacific coast and has transformed from a backward fishing village into a modern international metropolis over the decades. This evolution is considered a miracle in the history of global development, showcasing the creativity of the Chinese people and serving as an important window for China's unwavering commitment to a mutually beneficial and open strategy. Choosing Shenzhen symbolizes China's determination to further deepen reforms comprehensively and expand high-level openness with greater resolve.

Shenzhen's gene of "reform and opening up" aligns closely with APEC's advocacy for "openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation." Established as a special economic zone in 1980, Shenzhen engaged in international circulation through the "three imports and one supplement" model, creating a "front shop, back factory" relationship with Hong Kong. Throughout various historical phases, Shenzhen has taken on the role of a "testing ground" and "vanguard" for China's reform and opening up. In balancing internal and external circulation, its GDP surged from 270 million yuan in 1980 to 3.68 trillion yuan in 2024, evolving from a border town to a modern international metropolis and becoming a model city for many developing countries.

Shenzhen's "green" and "innovative" genes resonate with APEC's spirit of "sustainable development." From its cityscape of "half mountains and half city" to the International Mangrove Center welcoming migratory birds, and from the global prevalence of new energy vehicles to the number of charging stations surpassing gas stations, Shenzhen's green development philosophy complements its innovative capabilities.

Moreover, Shenzhen's increasingly mature international service system provides a solid foundation for hosting international events like APEC.

Shenzhen is showcasing a city model of a developing country moving towards international modernization. The 2026 APEC summit being held in Shenzhen not only affirms the city's achievements over 45 years of reform and opening up but also serves as a tremendous encouragement for all developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Here, the world will witness a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative urban future.