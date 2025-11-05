I Albert Peabody By Jerry Schellhammer A Chilling Thriller That Turns The Villain Into An Unexpected Hero

An unforgettable journey into the mind of a man society ignored-and the shocking truth he reveals.

Author Jerry Schellhammer delivers a gripping new suspense thriller, I, Albert Peabody, exploring the unnerving confession of a serial killer who quite literally got away with murder. In this bold psychological tale, the villain is not only the narrator-but possibly the one person the world never suspected.

What started as a minor character in one of Schellhammer's short stories evolved into Albert Peabody, a complex antihero who challenges our understanding of morality, justice, and the invisible people we ignore every day. The result is a haunting and unexpected journey that leaves readers questioning: What if the person you overlook is your worst nightmare-or your greatest ally?

“Be aware of the person you do not pay attention to. He might be either your best friend or your worst enemy.” - Jerry Schellhammer







About the Author:

Born in San Francisco and raised in Washington State, Jerry Schellhammer began writing poetry and short stories in high school. He holds a BA in English from Washington State University and a certificate in Technical Writing. A former Eagle Scout and Army National Guard veteran of 23 years, Jerry now works for a tribal casino and lives on five acres of peaceful land outside Cheney, Washington.

His other works include This Life: My Life After My Stroke, Four Seasons, and A Man's Passion.

Learn more at: