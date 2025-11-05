Firestorm Building Products Supports California's Wildfire Home Hardening Initiative With WUI-Certified Solutions

As California continues to battle year-round wildfire threats, Firestorm Building Products is stepping forward to support the state's Wildfire Mitigation Pilot Program-a groundbreaking initiative under Assembly Bill 38 (AB-38) that helps homeowners fortify their properties through home hardening and defensible space improvements.

Wildfires have become an ever-present danger across California, with millions of acres burned annually and thousands of homes lost due to wind-blown embers-the leading cause of structure ignition, according to CAL FIRE. With fire seasons now averaging 75 days longer than they were three decades ago, Firestorm's mission is clear: empower homeowners with tested, affordable, and WUI-approved building materials designed to defend against ember intrusion and radiant heat.

Supporting California's Wildfire Mitigation Pilot Program

The California Wildfire Mitigation Program Authority (CWMPA), in partnership with CAL FIRE, launched the Wildfire Mitigation Pilot Program to make wildfire-resistant construction accessible to at-risk homeowners. The program covers 100% of the costs for eligible participants to install ember-resistant vents, non-combustible roofing and siding, upgraded decks, and fire-rated gutter guards.

So far, the pilot program has made a measurable impact across three key communities-Kelseyville (Lake County), Dulzura (San Diego County), and Mt. Shasta (Siskiyou County)-where dozens of homes have already been hardened against wildfire threats.

“This program is a model for proactive wildfire defense,” said a Firestorm Building Products spokesperson.“By combining education, funding, and tested products, California is showing what effective fire resilience looks like at the community level.”

Empowering Homeowners Through Home Hardening

Home hardening refers to construction and retrofit measures that make homes more resistant to ignition. Firestorm's suite of WUI-certified solutions-including EmberVents, EmberMesh, and fire-rated gutter guards -is designed to stop embers before they enter vulnerable areas such as attic vents, eaves, or crawl spaces.



EmberVents use thermal powder-coated, stainless-steel mesh to block embers while maintaining airflow.

EmberMesh rolls offer a DIY-friendly solution for vents, decks, soffits, and crawl spaces. Fire-rated gutter guards prevent debris buildup that can ignite under ember attack.

These products meet the new IWUI wildfire safety standards through ASTM testing, providing homeowners and contractors with reliable, affordable tools to comply with California's Wildland Urban Interface (CWUI) building codes.

The Importance of Defensible Space

Beyond construction upgrades, California's wildfire prevention strategy emphasizes defensible space-the 30–100 feet of land surrounding a structure that can be strategically maintained to slow or stop wildfire spread.

Simple steps, like replacing flammable mulch with gravel near walls and decks, pruning overhanging branches, or clearing dry vegetation, can drastically reduce the chance of home ignition. Combined with ember-resistant building materials, these measures form a critical defense against wildfires.

Funding Access and Eligibility

The Wildfire Mitigation Pilot Program prioritizes homeowners earning 120% or less of the area median income (AMI), as well as socially vulnerable populations in high-risk areas. Homeowners are encouraged to contact their local fire agency or Firewise community representative to determine eligibility under AB-38 and to schedule a Defensible Space Inspection.

Funding is limited and competitive, making early application essential.

Firestorm's Role in Building Resilient Communities

Firestorm Building Products, headquartered in California State, is dedicated to helping California homeowners, contractors, and municipalities access reliable wildfire defense materials. Unlike many commercial-grade systems, Firestorm's product line is designed for affordability, ease of installation, and verified compliance with state and federal standards.

“Home hardening doesn't have to be complicated or cost-prohibitive,” the Firestorm spokesperson added.“Our goal is to put practical, WUI-approved protection into every homeowner's hands before the next wildfire season.”

Take Action Before the Next Fire Season

Homeowners interested in learning more about ember-resistant upgrades and defensible space best practices can download the Firestorm Wildfire Protection Brochure at.

About Firestorm Building Products

Firestorm Building Products provides wildfire-resistant vents, mesh, and gutter protection systems that meet or exceed Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) standards. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and homeowner empowerment, Firestorm partners with fire prevention authorities and community organizations across the West Coast to promote safer, more resilient construction practices.