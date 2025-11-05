Earth Care Rent A Tech Announces Its 34Th Annual Nationwide Seasonal Hiring Event

MENAFN - GetNews) Putting America's Tradespeople to Work - With Same-Day Pay, No Fees, and a $500 Bonus After 5 Jobs

TONAWANDA, NY - Earth Care Rent A Tech, headquartered in Tonawanda, New York, and recognized as one of America's leading networks for skilled trade professionals, has officially launched its 34th Annual Nationwide Seasonal Hiring Event.

This year's event aims to connect qualified tradespeople across the United States with hundreds of open work orders daily in fields such as plumbing, electrical, HVAC, cleaning, carpentry, appliance installation, roofing, flooring, painting, and general labor.

With same-day cash pay, flexible hours, and no platform fees, Earth Care Rent A Tech continues its mission of empowering independent professionals to work on their own terms while earning more.

$500 Winter Bonus for New Pros

To celebrate this year's hiring event, new professionals who complete their first five jobs will receive a $500 bonus, paid via direct deposit or prepaid card. Most new hires achieve this milestone within their first week, making this one of the fastest-paying bonus programs in the industry. This is available to all pros who complete 5 work orders before January 31st

Work and Earn Within 24 Hours

Getting started is fast and simple. Interested applicants can visit to complete the short online application verifying credentials and completing orientation, most professionals can start accepting paid work within 24 hours.

Why Pros Choose Earth Care

Unlike traditional gig platforms, Earth Care Rent A Tech never takes a cut of your pay are paid directly in cash by the client upon job completion - meaning:



No booking or service fees

No deductions or holds

No monthly membership costs

No exclusivity - work with other platforms or your own clients freely Guaranteed payment protection - if a client doesn't pay, Earth Care does

Through programs like C.L.I.M.B. (Coverage, Liberty, Included Tools, Mileage, Benefits), Earth Care ensures every worker is supported, equipped, and fairly compensated for their time and skill.

About Earth Care Rent A Tech

Founded in 1991, Earth Care Rent A Tech has been putting America's tradespeople to work for more than three decades Tonawanda, NY, the company operates a nationwide network of verified professionals serving residential and commercial clients coast-to-coast. Known as“America's Contractor,” Earth Care focuses on fairness, reliability, and real opportunities - helping pros earn more while keeping every job transparent and client-paid.