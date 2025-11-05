China's“Gyrfalcon” FPV Drone Has Claimed The World Record With A Speed Of 604 Km/H

MENAFN - GetNews) Chinas "Gyrfalcon" drone tore through the sky at 604 km/h, crushing the world and claiming the worlds top spot twice in just 10 days!

Zhuhai, China - Nov 5, 2025 - In the global high-speed drone arena, a new world record has been firmly set by Chinas technological prowess. Phoenix Golden Wing General Aviation Technology Co., Ltd., located in Hengqin, Zhuhai,Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, announced today that its independently developed "Raptor R 600" high-speed drone achieved an astonishing speed of 604 kilometers per hour (approximately 375 miles per hour) in real-world tests,becoming the worlds first drone to break the 600 km/h barrier.

More remarkably, this is the second time the aircraft has broken the world record in just ten days. On October 20,it had previously set the global record with a speed of 590km/h. This "triple jump" breakthrough began with the China national record of 508 km/h set on October 1, clearly demonstrating Chinas rapid iteration and absolute leadership in the field of high-speed drone technology.

"This breakthrough transcends mere speed metrics," stated Luo Fei, General Manager of Phoenix Golden Wings."It demonstrates that our self-developed powertrain and aerodynamic design have achieved world-class standards. The tests have not yet reached performance limits, opening up vast possibilities for future innovations." The company has officially initiated Guinness World Records certification for this milestone and plans to livestream the upcoming challenges globally, showcasing the transparency and reliability of its cutting-edge technology.

Extreme Engineering: Lightweight design and full-link independent research and development.

The success of the "Raptor R 600" stems from its cutting-edge engineering optimization and full-chain in-house R&D capabilities. This 1100g lightweight drone employs advanced high-strength composite materials that deliver an exceptional thrust-to-weight ratio while withstanding extreme structural stresses during high-speed flight. Its aerodynamic design,optimized through thousands of computational fluid dynamics simulations, ensures remarkable stability even during extreme maneuvers like high-speed dives and abrupt turns.

The drone demonstrates exceptional environmental adaptability, featuring IP5 dust and water resistance with Class 6 wind resistance, and an operational temperature range of-40° C to 60° C. While pursuing extreme speed,it innovatively supports up to 500g payload, enabling practical applications such as high-end aerial photography and specialized sensor operations. This breakthrough shatters the stereotypical perception of high-speed racing drones as "flashy but impractical".

Regional collaboration and global vision

This technological breakthrough resonates strongly with the low-altitude economic development strategy being actively implemented in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,particularly in Hong Kong. The citys recently launched "regulatory sandbox" pilot program for low-altitude economy aims to explore innovative application scenarios such as cross-border logistics and emergency rescue operations. The high-speed performance and adaptability demonstrated by the "Raptor R 600" provide an ideal technical solution for these scenarios, especially for rapid delivery to remote islands and operations in complex terrains.

"The Greater Bay Area provides the perfect innovation ecosystem for us," Luo added."The combination of Zhuhais R&D and manufacturing capabilities with Hong Kongs international vision and application market is giving birth to the next generation of low-altitude economic forms."

Beyond its flagship R 600 model, Phoenix Golden Wing is also advancing the R500 model to a top speed of 520 km/h and the Zhaomao Tiger R1 model with a top speed of 420 km/h into mass production, establishing a robust development model that combines cutting-edge technology exploration with mature product commercialization.

The continuous breakthroughs of the "Raptor R 600" not only redefine the speed boundary of global high-speed drones but also announce to the world that China has become increasingly mature in the independent research and development of core drone technologies and its innovation system. Currently, Phoenix Golden Wings has received cooperation inquiries from enterprises in multiple countries and regions across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, indicating that this "China speed" is expected to contribute a powerful technological force to the development of the global low-altitude economy.