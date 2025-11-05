A New Design-Culture Landmark In The Greater Bay Area: Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square Opens For Trial Operations

MENAFN - GetNews) On November 1, amid widespread attention and anticipation, Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square held its grand opening and officially launched trial operations to the public.







Bay-Facing, Sea-Bound: A New Cultural Icon for the Greater Bay Area

Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square is located in the Houhai waterfront area of Nanshan District, Shenzhen, at the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. It stands as a new design and art landmark for Shenzhen, the "City of Design."

Upholding the philosophy of "Openness, Quality, and Growth," Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square is guided by international vision, Chinese wisdom, and Shenzhen characteristics, committed to building a design culture complex with global influence.

As one of Shenzhen's major cultural facilities in the new era, Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square carries the demonstrative significance of Shenzhen's soft power enhancement and the modernization of the national public cultural system. It will further elevate the Greater Bay Area's visibility and influence in the global design ecosystem. It serves as both a global design exchange hub and a platform for Chinese design to reach the world, as well as a new window for Shenzhen to tell the story of Chinese design and urban modernization to the world.

The project's architectural design was undertaken by MAD Architects, led by internationally renowned architect Ma Yansong, benchmarking against landmark projects of world design capitals. The architectural inspiration comes from seaside boulders sculpted by long years of time. Nine stone-shaped buildings, including Moyunshi and Xuanyunshi, are scattered between the city and the bay, creating a surreal and poetic scene.







Grand Opening: Witnessing a New Chapter of the Era

On the morning of November 1, the opening ceremony of Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square was held at Bay Plaza. Zhang Hua, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government; Wang Cuijun, General Manager of China Resources Group; Wu Yun, Deputy Secretary-General of Shenzhen Municipal Government; Zeng Xianglai, Executive Deputy Director of Shenzhen Municipal Committee Publicity Department; Liu Lei, Director of Shenzhen Municipal Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau; Li Xin, Chairman of China Resources Land; Ma Yansong, Founding Partner of MAD Architects; and Mo Shilong, Standing Committee Member of Nanshan District Committee, took to the stage for the unveiling ceremony.

In his speech, Zhang Hua, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, stated that as a major cultural facility in Shenzhen, the completion and opening of Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square not only brings new urban lifestyle and cultural tourism and leisure ecology, but also injects new powerful momentum into Shenzhen's acceleration in building a model of urban civilization and a window showcasing modern Chinese civilization.

As the general contractor for exhibition design, Silkroad Visual worked alongside renowned curators such as Han Jiaying and Liu Xiaodu to present an answer sheet about "design inquiry" from Shenzhen. As the project continued to deepen and advance, it gained support from various forces in the design community. Wisdom from all sides converged and collided here, jointly drawing a long scroll of design filled with thought and creativity.

After the opening ceremony, Li Mengdi, Chairman of Silkroad Visual Group, accompanied Her Highness Princess Sora bint Saud bin Saad Al Saud of the Saudi royal family Al Saud on a tour of the venue.

In the afternoon, Chairman Li Mengdi was invited to participate in the "Design For AI" themed salon, engaging in deep dialogue with guests around design and artificial intelligence, exploring the development path of technology and creativity coexistence.







Innovative Narratives, Linking Global Horizons

Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square boasts approximately 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, featuring three major exhibition areas: permanent exhibition area, themed exhibition area, and international exhibition area.

Silkroad Visual assembled a professional team with the curatorial philosophy of "focusing on design itself, concentrating on design life, and showcasing global vision," deeply exploring the historical accumulation and future potential of design, presenting Chinese narratives and global contexts of design culture.

The exhibition brings together cutting-edge art works from around the world, traditional Chinese crafts, and collaborative exhibits from top international museums, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, connecting Eastern craft wisdom, world industrial civilization, and contemporary Chinese practice, demonstrating the diversity and globality of design, and revealing the value logic of design in driving human civilization evolution.







Empowering the City, Growing Together Toward the Future

The opening of Shenzhen Bay Cultural Square establishes a hub and bridge for global design culture exchange and mutual learning for Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area, creates a frontier exhibition venue for Chinese design to reach the world, and builds a growing platform for public design learning.

From this new starting point, Silkroad Visual will continue to uphold forward-looking vision and artistic exploration spirit, collaborate with top domestic and international industry-academia-research institutions, deeply cultivate the public culture sector with comprehensive digital creative industry chain solution capabilities, promote urban space renewal, advance with the times, and grow toward the future.







About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd.

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

