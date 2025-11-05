Sodium-Ion Battery Market Growing At CAGR Of 16.63%, Driven By Demand In Stationary Energy Storage & Transportation, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sodium-ion Battery Market"Mordor Intelligence's new study on the“Sodium-ion Battery Market” presents a thorough evaluation of the market's trajectory, including major trends and future outlook.

Sodium-ion Battery Market Overview:

According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is projected to grow from USD 0.47 billion in 2025 to USD 1 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63%.

This growth is largely attributed to increasing demand for energy storage solutions across sectors such as transportation, consumer electronics, and industrial backup systems. As companies and governments explore sustainable energy options, sodium-ion batteries are being considered for their cost-effectiveness and scalability.

Emerging Trends of Sodium-ion Battery Market

Stationary Energy Storage Expansion: Utilities and commercial facilities are investing in grid-scale storage systems. Sodium-ion batteries are being evaluated for these applications due to their thermal stability and ability to operate in varied climates.

Transportation Sector Adoption: Electric vehicles (EVs) are a major driver of battery demand. While lithium-ion remains dominant, sodium-ion technology is being tested in low-speed EVs and public transport fleets, especially in China and India.

Consumer Electronics Integration: Portable devices such as smartphones and wearables are exploring sodium-ion cells for backup power. Though still in early stages, this segment shows promise as manufacturers seek alternatives to lithium.

Industrial Backup and Marine Use: Industries requiring uninterrupted power-such as data centers and maritime operations-are considering sodium-ion batteries for their reliability and cost benefits.

Sodium-Ion Battery Segmentation:

The sodium-ion battery market is segmented across multiple dimensions, each contributing to its overall growth.

By Application:



Stationary Energy Storage

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Backup Power Marine and Others

By Form Factor:



Cylindrical

Prismatic Pouch

Cylindrical cells are commonly used in industrial and automotive applications, while prismatic and pouch formats are preferred for compact electronics and energy storage units.

By End-User Industry:



Utility

Residential

Commercial and Industrial Automotive

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Sodium-ion Battery Market

The competitive landscape of the sodium-ion battery market includes a mix of established companies and emerging players focused on research and commercialization.

Faradion Limited (UK): Known for its early work in sodium-ion technology, Faradion has partnered with global firms to scale production.

HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd. (China): A leading manufacturer with a focus on transportation and grid storage applications.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL): While primarily known for lithium-ion batteries, CATL has invested in sodium-ion research and announced plans for commercial deployment.

Conclusion: Outlook for the Sodium-ion Battery Market

The sodium-ion battery market is set to double in value over the next five years, driven by demand across energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors.

