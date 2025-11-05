Bargain Grocery Responds To SNAP Policy Clarification, Expands Partnerships To Continue Feeding Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bargain Grocery, a nonprofit low-cost grocery store in Utica, adjusted its SNAP policy after learning federal rules prohibit discounts directly tied to SNAP purchases. The store is now partnering with local agencies to provide discounted gift cards, ensuring families can continue shopping for healthy food with dignity and choice.

Bargain Grocery, the nonprofit low-cost grocery store, recently adjusted its SNAP policy after receiving clarification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding discount regulations.







Following July's SNAP benefit reductions, Bargain Grocery began offering a 10% discount to SNAP users to help ease the financial burden on families struggling with rising food costs. The USDA later notified the store that federal guidelines prohibit discounts directly tied to SNAP purchases.

“Our intent was simple-to help hungry families in our community,” said Pastor Mike Servello, founder of Bargain Grocery, a nonprofit low-cost grocery store.“As soon as we learned about the regulation, we immediately adjusted our program. Our mission to feed people with dignity remains the same.”

To continue supporting families legally and sustainably, Bargain Grocery is now partnering with Oneida County Social Services and Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN). These agencies will purchase Bargain Grocery gift cards at a discounted rate, stretching their budgets further and allowing clients to shop for their own food with dignity and choice.

“A gift card from Bargain Grocery goes four times farther,” Servello said, referencing a Cornell University study showing that a $100 basket of food at Bargain Grocery is equivalent in value to $400 at traditional big-box retailers.

Servello is inviting food producers and distributors to join the effort.“If you have excess or surplus product, we can make sure it feeds families, not landfills. Together, we can ensure no one in our community goes hungry.”

About Bargain Grocery

Bargain Grocery, based in Utica, NY, is a nonprofit low-cost grocery store that sells quality food, including fresh produce and dairy, at prices up to 30% below retail. By purchasing excess and close-dated products from manufacturers and distributors, Bargain Grocery turns excess into access-feeding families affordably while supporting local social programs.