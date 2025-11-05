Tactical Communication Market To Reach USD 29.65 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Demand For Secure Multi-Domain Connectivity Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tactical Communication Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on tactical communication market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The tactical communication market is experiencing increasing attention as armed forces worldwide seek to improve coordination, real-time situational awareness and interoperability across land, sea, air and space domains. According to research by the data provider, The tactical communications market size stood at USD 21.60 billion in 2025 and will advance at a 6.54% CAGR to USD 29.65 billion by 2030.

This expansion reflects larger defence budgets, growing need for resilient communications in contested environments and adoption of advanced technologies capable of handling voice, data and video across diverse platforms. The tactical communication market growth underscores the shift toward network-enabled operations, modular architectures and service contracts that support training, integration and sustainment. In this evolving landscape, stakeholders across defence primes, platform integrators and communication subsystem providers are positioning themselves to capture share and leverage emerging growth opportunities in the tactical communication market.

Key Market Trends

Hardware still dominates, but services are gaining momentum: While hardware accounted for a major portion of market size in recent years, services such as system integration, training, lifecycle support and software upgrades are exhibiting faster growth rates. This shift suggests that buyers are placing more emphasis on full-life-cycle performance rather than only equipment acquisition.

Acceleration of SATCOM and mesh-network technologies: In the tactical communication market, technologies such as satellite communications (SATCOM), VHF/UHF and HF remain central. Notably, SATCOM is expected to grow at a higher CAGR compared to some legacy bands, aided by commercial satellite networks and low-earth-orbit constellations. Mesh networking, ruggedised soldier systems, and multi-band capability are becoming features expected in next-generation tactical communications.

Regional dynamics drive differing growth patterns: The tactical communication market is global in scope, but with variability by region. The Asia-Pacific region currently contributes a sizable revenue share while North America is forecast to deliver higher regional compound annual growth rate (CAGR) thanks to spectrum-sharing initiatives, joint force modernisation and digital readiness.

Demand for secure, resilient links in contested environments: As defence operations increasingly occur in contested or denied environments, the tactical communication market is influenced by the need for robust, jam-resilient, beyond-line-of-sight communications. Systems that support encryption, frequency-hopping, software-defined radio (SDR) and rapid mission reconfiguration are preferred.

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

By Component

Hardware

Transceivers/Transmitters

Receivers

Antennas

Encryption Devices

Headsets and Microphones

Other Hardware

Software

Waveform Software

Encryption Software

Network Management Software

Services

Integration

Maintenance and Support

Training

By Technology

SATCOM

VHF/UHF

HF

Data Link

Other Technologies (MANET, LTE and 5G Tactical)

By Frequency Band

HF (3-30 MHz)

VHF (30-300 MHz)

UHF (300 MHz–3 GHz)

L-band

S-band

C-band and Above

By Communication Type

Secure Voice

Data

Video

Other

By End User

Defense Forces

Army

Navy

Air Force

Special Operations

Homeland Security

Law Enforcement

Emergency Services

Border Security

By Geography

North America

Europe

Middle east&Africa

South America

Asia pacific

Key Players

RTX Corporation

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The tactical communication market stands at a critical inflection point. With the market size projected to reach around USD 29.65 billion by 2030, firms operating in this space have a clear opportunity to address rising demand for secure, interoperable and resilient communications across military and allied domains. Growth in hardware continues to underpin the market, but rapid expansion in service, SATCOM and mesh-network capabilities signals an important shift in procurement and design priorities. Segmentations by platform, component, technology and end-user help frame where spending will flow whether in land-force radios, airborne data links, space-based terminals or soldier-worn network nodes. Meanwhile, leading players are adapting with expanded portfolios, strategic partnerships and lifecycle-oriented support structures. For buyers, suppliers and investors alike, tracking how the tactical communication market evolves will be crucial particularly as forces look to integrate voice, data and video in increasingly contested environments, and as modernisation drives refresh cycles across legacy systems. As secure connectivity becomes more foundational in defence operations, the tactical communication market's importance in global defence supply-chains and procurement strategies cannot be overlooked.

