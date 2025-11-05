Alphasuit Relocates Columbus Home Office Concierge Custom Suit Service Continues Across Columbus & Cincinnati

MENAFN - GetNews)



Columbus, OH - November 5, 2025 - AlphaSuit, the Ohio-based custom clothier known for made-to-measure suits at accessible prices, today announced the relocation of its Columbus home office to 1335 Dublin Rd, Suite 100-E, Columbus, OH 43215. The move from the company's former address at 629 N High St, 4th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215 supports continued growth while preserving AlphaSuit's popular concierge service, which brings fittings and delivery directly to clients across Columbus, Cincinnati, and throughout Ohio. Backed by 120+ five-star Google reviews, AlphaSuit continues to deliver consistent fit, quality, and service.

“Relocating our home office helps us work smarter behind the scenes while keeping the client experience exactly where it counts-wherever they are,” said a spokesperson for AlphaSuit.“Whether you prefer to visit our home office or book our concierge custom suits service at your office or home, the process, pricing, and fast turnaround remain the same.”

AlphaSuit's concierge offering includes on-site measurements, fabric selection, and style guidance for suits, shirts, and accessories, with delivery and final adjustments handled seamlessly. Clients can choose appointments at the new Columbus home office or request a mobile visit throughout the Columbus and Cincinnati metros.

What's changing

. New Columbus home office: 1335 Dublin Rd, Suite 100-E, Columbus, OH 43215

. Streamlined operations to shorten lead times and expand fabric availability

What's not

. Concierge service continues across Columbus, Cincinnati, and statewide travel on request

. Same commitment to quality made-to-measure garments and value pricing

About AlphaSuit

AlphaSuit makes custom suits and shirts accessible to busy professionals through a hybrid model: a Columbus home office plus a mobile concierge that comes to you. From first measurement to final delivery, clients get tailored fit, premium fabrics, and straightforward pricing-without boutique markups. AlphaSuit serves Columbus, Cincinnati, and greater Ohio, and is recognized with 120+ five-star Google reviews for service and craftsmanship.

