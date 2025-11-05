VFS Global Launches New Centres To Support South African Nationals In The United States

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- South African citizens in New York and Washington, D.C. can now conveniently access passport and birth registration services through newly opened DHA Services Centres.

VFS Global, the official facilitation partner for the Republic of South Africa's Department of Home Affairs (DHA), has expanded its footprint in the United States with two new DHA Services Centres located in New York City and Washington, D.C.

The new facilities were inaugurated on October 28, 2025, by Dr. Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs. Present also were Consul General Simon Andrew Cardy, Amit Kumar Sharma, Head-Americas, VFS Global, and Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head Sub-Saharan Africa.

With a growing South African community in the U.S., the new centres provide streamlined access to a range of consular services, including passport and birth registration applications. The initiative is part of the South African Government's efforts to enhance service delivery for its citizens abroad.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer for VFS Global, said,“We would like to thank the Department of Home Affairs in the Republic of South Africa for its continued faith in us. Our focus and commitment will be to provide world-class service to the South African diaspora in the USA to ease the passport renewal and birth registration process for South African nationals.”

Some of the key benefits of the Passport Renewal Centres include conveniently located centres with fully equipped modern facilities, SMS updates to track the status of the application, a wide selection of optional value-added services for added comfort and conveniences like photo, printing and photograph services to enhance the overall experience of applicants, and Customer support through call centre, email communication, live chat, and websites.

As a global leader in trusted technology services, empowering secure mobility for governments and citizens, VFS Global embraces technological innovation, including Generative AI, to support governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

Currently, VFS Global serves the Department of Home Affairs through a network of 44 Visa Application Centres in 18 countries and 19 DHA Services centres in 9 countries.

The centers are located at 128 E 32nd St, 2nd Floor, New York, and 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C.