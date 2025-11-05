Oxygenhaus Announces Tucson ADU To Address Regional Housing Needs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OxygenHaus, a design and build company specializing in modern and efficient Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) live and work solutions, is announcing the establishment of its partner and craftnamship network in an effort to build and display its designs at a new manufacturing facility to be established in Tucson, Arizona.

The new partner netwroks of craftspeople and trades, signals the company's move from development and design into scaled production, with the intention of delivering high-quality, efficient, and well-designed housing solutions for the Tucson and eventually the greater Phoenix marketplace

After several years studying the market, working inside the accessory dwelling unit space, and developing strong construction and supply chain relationships, OxygenHaus is ready to bring its first models to market. The company has secured the trades, materials, design systems, and operational partners required to begin production on a 160 square foot and 320 square foot models.

“We believe Tucson and the greater Phoenix area are at a significant inflection point,” said OxygenHaus CEO, Peter Anadranistakis. “There is both a clear need and a clear opportunity to provide clear and simple access to thoughtful small-scale housing. These are homes that fit beautifully into neighborhoods, support multi-generational living, help families create additional income, and use space intelligently.”

The initial focus will be on supporting homeowners, investors, and community partners in Tucson and Phoenix. While interest and demand exist nationwide, the company is prioritizing the region it understands most deeply and where it can create immediate impact.

Oxygen Haus will open a seed round for aligned accredited investors who want to participate in the early round of the manufacturing of the first two initial designs. The seed round will support facility optimization, workforce expansion, and scalable production systems. The company is also contemplating an Initial Public Offering, evaluating the path toward a larger offering in the future to support broader distribution.

“We know the market. We know the trades. We know the materials. We have the capacity and the experience to deliver,” Anadranistakis stated.“This is the right time to bring Oxygen Haus forward in a meaningful way.”

Additional details on design releases, pricing, timelines, and investor participation will be announced in the coming weeks to OxygenHaus's accredited investor network

About Oxygen Haus

Oxygen Haus creates beautiful, efficient, and design-forward small-scale homes that support modern living. With a focus on quality, livability, and practical construction methods, Oxygen Haus bridges the gap between architectural vision and real-time build, deliver capacity.