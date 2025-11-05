Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar: Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Zambian Foreign Minister


2025-11-05 02:30:08
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) DOHA, Qatar, November 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the the Republic of Zambia Mulambo Haimbe, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently held in Doha.

Discussion during the meeting focused on cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to several issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

