SAP Empowers Developers To Drive The Business AI Revolution







HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – At SAP TechEd 2025, SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) brings AI deep into the development process to level up how developers build. New AI-driven capabilities in the SAP Build solution, an expanding data ecosystem and powerful Joule Agents empower developers to move from idea to impact with unprecedented speed and confidence. As AI transforms the nature of professional work, SAP also pledges to equip 12 million people worldwide with AI-ready skills by 2030.

“SAP's announcements today give developers the tools they need to deliver at the speed of AI,” said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.“Innovations across SAP's unique flywheel of applications, data and AI put developers in the drivers' seat – where they belong.”

Opening the Developer Ecosystem

SAP Build, the company's flagship solution for enterprise application development and automation, now gives developers more freedom to build, extend, and automate using the tools they love most.

For instance, developers who prefer agentic development solutions like Cursor, Claude Code, Cline, and Windsurf can now use SAP development frameworks with new SAP Build local Model Context Protocol Servers. Visual Studio Code users will be able to access SAP Build capabilities directly in their development environment with a new SAP Build extension. This extension will also be made available later on Open VSX Registry for other development environments. SAP and n8n also announced plans for an integration so Joule Studio agents and n8n agents can work together.

And with new agent building capabilities in Joule Studio, developers have the tools they need to extend SAP's ready-to-use agents and build new agents grounded in SAP business data and context that can act autonomously based on changing business conditions.

Putting Data to Work

Every intelligent application starts with trusted data. SAP is giving developers more ways to put that data to work through SAP Business Data Cloud.

The solution now connects with more of the data and AI platforms developers use every day. A new SAP Snowflake solution extension for SAP Business Data Cloud brings Snowflake's fully managed data and AI capabilities directly to SAP customers, giving them the flexibility to choose the right compute and storage for each data and AI workload, while maintaining governance, interoperability and business context. SAP also announced a new SAP Business Data Cloud Connect partnership with Snowflake. This complements existing integrations with Databricks and Google Cloud, giving developers more freedom to choose how they work with SAP data.

With a new data product studio capability in SAP Business Data Cloud, developers can turn raw data into ready-to-use assets known as data products that support analytics, AI and application development.

An expanded capability in the SAP HANA Cloud knowledge graph engine can automatically generate knowledge graphs. This capability maps relationships across SAP database tables, columns, and data models, revealing how data fits together and why it matters. Developers will be able to see how their data connects across systems and uncover underlying business insights.







Bringing AI Autonomy to Life

SAP is evolving its AI portfolio to give developers the intelligence and orchestration power they need to take AI from insight to action.

SAP introduced its first enterprise relational foundation model, a new class of AI that predicts business outcomes rather than the next word in a sentence. SAP-RPT-1, or the first-generation Relational Pre-trained Transformer, can make fast and accurate predictions for common business scenarios like delivery delays, payment risk, or sales order completion. SAP launched a free playground environment for developers today.

New AI assistants in Joule coordinate multiple agents across workflows, departments, and applications, bringing automation and autonomy to life. These assistants plan, initiate, and complete complex tasks spanning finance, supply chain, HR, and beyond. Today, SAP introduces new agents built for technical users. For example, an agent for business process analysis will help teams understand how processes run, identify inefficiencies, and uncover opportunities to optimize workflows and drive measurable improvements.







Lastly, as AI changes the nature of work for everyone, SAP is pledging to equip 12 million people worldwide with AI-ready skills by 2030. Through its partnership with online learning platform Coursera, SAP will expand hands-on training and certification programs that integrate practical AI tools, making AI more accessible to people everywhere.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit .

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

(C) 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit /photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)