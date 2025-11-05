403
Doha Film Institute 2025 Unveils Programme Of 97 Films From 62 Countries
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Film Institute (DFI) unveiled the full programme of Doha Film Festival 2025 (DFF), featuring 97 films from 62 countries and a wide range of creative community events from November 20 to 28.
Key partners of DFF include Katara, Media City Qatar I Film Committee and Visit Qatar. The festival will be hosted across several venues, including Katara Cultural Village, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Lusail Boulevard and the Museum of Islamic Art.
With prizes totalling more than $300,000, DFF features four main competition sections, special screenings, music performances, Geekdom and other community initiatives.
The festival's original theme song is composed by Qatar's celebrated contemporary composer and songwriter Dana Alfardan, in collaboration with Katara Studios and Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra.
In a press statement, festival director and DFI CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said:“This year's Doha Film Festival reflects Qatar's growing creative ambitions and our deep belief in the power of cinema to unite and inspire.
The festival will open with The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania. A recipient of DFI's grants programme, the film highlights the power of storytelling to illuminate truth and resist oppression.
DFF's International Feature Film Competition has 13 films, with 12 having their Middle East and North African premieres in Doha including festival favourites, The Presidents Cake; Once Upon a Time in Gaza; Khartoum and Divine Comedy among others.
The festival will welcome several special guests this year including filmmakers, artists and activists- whose work has inspired audiences all over the world. They include: Steven Soderbergh, Ramy Youssef, Michaela Coel, Engin Altan Duzyatan, Hazal Kaya, Jassim Al Nabhan; Dorra Zarrouk, Saleh Bakri, Hiam Abbas among others.
The festival's dynamic music programme of live performances and discussions feature today's most exciting regional and global artists, including Saint Levant; Yasiin Bey; Elyanna; Gustavo Santaolalla; Zeyne; Nooriyah; Nemahsis; Aisha al-Zaiani; Dana al-Meer and many more.
