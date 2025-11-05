403
Yards For Selling Local Agriculture Products Resume Operation Thursday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality's Agricultural Affairs Department has announced the start of operations at the yards for selling local agricultural products the 2025–2026 season, from Thursday November 6.
The yards will operate in Al Khor and Al Thakhira, Al Wakra, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya, while Al Mazrouah Yard will continue operating throughout the year.
The launch of the new season is part of the ministry's efforts to support and promote the marketing of local agricultural products and to provide direct sales channels between farmers and consumers.
The yards will be open to visitors every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 7am to 3pm, with broad participation from more than 100 Qatari farms offering high-quality agricultural products.
This initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Municipality, contributes to strengthening and sustaining local agricultural production and expanding the participation base among Qatari farms in line with the State's vision to achieve sustainable agricultural and economic development under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Food Security Strategy.
In addition to the Katara Mahaseel Festival and the AgriteQ exhibition market, the agricultural yards aim to establish direct marketing channels between farmers and consumers without intermediaries, ensuring fair returns for farm owners and enabling consumers to obtain fresh, high-quality local products.
The yards offer the public a wide range of fresh local products, including seasonal vegetables, natural honey, dates, and other items that vary according to the agricultural season.
The sites have been equipped with all necessary facilities and services to ensure a comfortable and safe shopping experience for citizens and residents, including shaded areas, public amenities, organized parking, and specialized inspection teams to monitor product quality and ensure compliance with approved standards and specifications.
Since their inception in the 2012–2013 season, the local agricultural product yards have witnessed rapid growth in both the number of participating farms and sales volume. The initiative began with a single yard in Al Mazroua, involving 24 farms and selling 884 tonnes of agricultural products.
The success and expansion continued until the 2024–2025 season, which saw the participation of 166 farms and total sales of 10,679 tonnes - equivalent to 12% of total marketed local production.
