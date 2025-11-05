Corona Cero Brings Golden Moments To The Mountains Of Milano Cortina 2026

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--As the 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games continues, and in a year the global Corona brand is celebrating its 100anniversary, Corona Cero is officially set to bring golden moments to the slopes of Milano Cortina 2026. As the first no-alcohol beer sponsor of the Winter Olympics, the brand is revving up its“For Every Golden Moment” global platform to invite consumers to celebrate every golden moment any time, any season.

What began at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Corona Cero's Olympics partnership reinforces that beer and sports are better together by offering consumers more choices for any occasion. Corona Cero's role reflects AB InBev and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) shared commitment to responsible consumption, connecting fans and athletes of a legal drinking age to a fresh perspective on relaxation and celebration.

“Together with the IOC, we are creating unforgettable experiences for consumers and athletes, where beer and sport come together in celebration of the Winter Olympics,” said Richard Oppy, AB InBev Global President, Premium Brands.“Corona Cero's momentum since its Paris debut reflects the growing global demand for balanced choices, and we are proud to bring messages of connection, moderation, and celebration to the Games.”

A Global Platform for All Golden Moments and Seasons

While the brand's heritage has long embodied the spirit of the beach, Corona Cero reimagines its“For Every Golden Moment” platform for the Winter Olympics, celebrating both Olympic triumphs and the golden moments in everyday life that transcend all seasons. Whether breaking world records, connecting with friends, or enjoying a sunset on a snowy mountain,“For Every Golden Moment” reminds people that these meaningful moments can happen anytime or anywhere.

To kick off the platform, citywide takeovers have launched in key markets, featuring dynamic out-of-home and digital media to celebrate 100 days until the Olympic Winter Games. The“For Every Golden Moment” platform will then scale across more than 25 select markets worldwide, including brand activations, product sampling with Corona Cero's iconic lime ritual, athlete engagement, experiential and trade programs, and the debut of Olympic-themed bottles.

“The Olympic Games bring people together to celebrate humanity's greatest achievements, and we are pleased to have Corona Cero continue as part of that celebration,” said Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director, Television and Marketing Services from the IOC.“Corona Cero's golden moments began a tradition for fans of a legal drinking age worldwide, and we are excited to see it come to life even further this winter.”

The platform is anchored by an anthem film, titled“For Every Golden Moment,” created in partnership with a curated global team at creative agency, Grey. The hero film features speedskater Irene Schouten (Netherlands), alongside snowboarders Mark McMorris (Canada), Billy Morgan (Great Britain), and Ayumu Hirano (Japan), among others. The film combines iconic Olympic footage and everyday imagery, drawing parallels with real-life events, both big and small, to show that golden moments can be experienced anywhere in the world.

A Fast-Growing Global Brand

Since its activation at Paris 2024, Corona Cero has expanded its global presence to over 55 countries and has become the fastest-growing brand within AB InBev's balanced choice portfolio. In a year where Corona is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025, Corona Cero has achieved high double-digit growth, further cementing its leadership in the no-alcohol beer category and showcasing the momentum behind AB InBev's Worldwide Olympic Partnership (TOP) with the IOC, now extended through 2032.

To learn more and to join the celebrations throughout Milano Cortina 2026, visit Corona on YouTube, and follow @corona on Instagram using the hashtag #GoldenMoments.

About Corona Global

Corona, an AB InBev global brand*, is the iconic beer brand that is synonymous with paradise, with a presence in 180 countries. Recognized as the world's most valuable beer brand in Kantar's BrandZ global 2024 and 2025 rankings, Corona invites the world outside, beckoning you to reconnect with your essential nature and embrace the simple pleasures of life. But it's not just about the beer – it's about the ritual. The ritual of adding a slice of lime to your Corona, an experience that elevates the moment. Corona isn't just a beverage; it's nature in a bottle. And we strive to help protect nature and have become the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint. This builds on our longstanding ambition to help protect the world's oceans and beaches from plastic pollution. Every sip of Corona is a celebration of nature and the beauty of the world around us.

*Corona is not sold by AB InBev in the United States.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 144 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2024, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink