16Th Capital Increase For The Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK (Akara Diversity PK) In November / December 2025

Akara Diversity PK performed strongly in the first half of 2025 (1.1.2025 – 30.6.2025), with a return on investment of 2.56%, consisting of a cash flow yield of 1.66% and capital growth of 0.90%. This outperformed the KGAST Immo-Index Mixed by 75 basis points on an annual basis. Since its launch, the company has outperformed the benchmark by an impressive 10.1%.

Two successful capital increases in the first half of 2025 with a total volume of CHF 185 million and realised capital gains of around CHF 11 million underline the strategic strength of the fund. At the same time, the loan-to-value ratio was reduced to 24.3% and the average interest rate on borrowed capital reduced to 1.17%. The EBIT margin increased to 78.5%, confirming the efficiency improvement achieved through targeted portfolio optimisation.

16th capital increase in November / December 2025

Following the two significantly oversubscribed issues in spring 2025, investors now have another opportunity to participate in the fund. The subscription period for the 16th capital increase will run from Wednesday, 19 November to Tuesday, 9 December 2025. The aim is to raise CHF 80 – 120 million in capital. The payment date for the fund units will be Wednesday, 17 December 2025. The detailed terms of the issue will be published before the start of the subscription period.

Existing investors can exercise their subscription rights in respect of the capital increase. If any subscription rights remain unexercised, new investors will have the opportunity to participate in the fund. Before the start of the subscription period, investors can increase their chances of being allocated by means of pre-commitments.

Strategic capital raising for sustainable growth

The planned capital raise will serve to expand the portfolio in a targeted manner and to finance ongoing development projects. Exclusive transaction opportunities amounting to around CHF 100 million are currently being assessed, including high-yield residential properties and commercial properties with non-current WAULTs. In addition, around 950 new apartments and 20 000 m2 of commercial space are to be built from the existing construction and development pipeline by 2029, with expected additional rental income of around CHF 21 million p.a.

Akara Diversity PK fund profile

Akara Diversity PK, which comprises total fund assets of about CHF 3.0 billion, is open to tax-exempt pension funds and social insurance and compensation funds registered in Switzerland. Investment funds may also invest if their investor base consists solely of the above-mentioned tax-exempt institutions domiciled in Switzerland. The valuation of the shares is based on the NAV without premiums/discounts, which reduces volatility. Investment is made in existing properties and development and construction projects with residential or commercial usage types (50%, ±15 percentage points) throughout Switzerland. It aims to achieve a steady and attractive distribution, long-term value growth and broad diversity. Most properties are held directly.

Press release (PDF)