Rubean AG: Revenue Almost Tripled In The First Nine Months Of 2025


2025-11-05 02:07:41
Rubean AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Incoming Orders
Rubean AG: Revenue almost tripled in the first nine months of 2025
05.11.2025 / 14:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rubean AG: Revenue almost tripled in the first nine months of 2025

  • Revenue of the Rubean Group rose by 170 percent from EUR 1.3 million to over EUR 3.5 million by the end of September 2025
  • License agreement with Payten, a leading payment service provider in Central Eastern Europe, enables further growth

Munich, October 5, 2025. The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) continued its strong revenue growth in the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. The group's revenue in the first nine months of this year rose by 170 percent compared to the same period last year to over EUR 3.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.3 million). The company expects further growth in the current fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

Among the newly concluded business deals, the license agreement with Payten, one of Europe's leading payment service providers, is particularly noteworthy, as it will enable Rubean to expand its presence in Central Eastern Europe. Payten is a subsidiary of the ASEE Group, which is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to accept card payments directly on their smartphones without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers, and smaller merchants across Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (EC card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most over-the-counter trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at

If you have any questions, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
...

Dr. Hermann Geupel
Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560
...

Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
