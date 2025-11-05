Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Real Estate/Issue of Debt

Successful Eurobond Issuance: Vonovia places Bonds with Total Volume of EUR 2.25 billion

05.11.2025 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Unsecured Eurobonds with a total volume of EUR 2.25 billion and maturities of 7, 11 and 15 years issued.

Philip Grosse, CFO of Vonovia:“The strong demand and high quality of the order book underline the capital market's great confidence in our business model and Vonovia's long-term outlook.” Proceeds from the issuance are intended to be used in part for a tender offer to repurchase unsecured short-term Eurobonds.

Bochum, 5. November 2025 – Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) today successfully placed three tranches of Eurobonds with a total volume of EUR 2.25 billion and maturities of 7, 11 and 15 years on the capital market. The bonds, with an average coupon of 3.96%, were oversubscribed 3.4 times. The proceeds from the bond issuance are primarily intended for a tender offer for unsecured Eurobonds maturing through 2027. The maximum acceptance amount for the tender offer is limited to the volume of the new bond issuance. “The strong demand and high quality of the order book underline the capital market's great confidence in our business model and Vonovia's long-term outlook,” says Philip Grosse, CFO of Vonovia SE.“Our access to the bond market is excellent – thanks also to our stable investment-grade ratings. With these bonds, we are further strengthening our balanced capital structure. At the same time, we have made optimal use of market opportunities,” adds Grosse. Vonovia reserves the right to use portions of the proceeds from the issuance to repay other liabilities, provided that doing so does not materially affect the maturity profile. Financial calendar 2026: 19.03.2026: Full Year Results 2025 07.05.2026: Interim Statement 3M 2026 21.05.2026: Annual General Meeting 05.08.2026: Interim Results 6M 2026 04.11.2026: Interim Results 9M 2026 About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. With 533,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on the development and rental of modern and energy-efficient housing. Vonovia focuses on sustainability as the core of its growth policy and offers tenants a home with a high quality of living and excellent service. As part of its 2028 growth strategy, Vonovia will strengthen its Value-add, Development, and Recurring Sales segments, promote innovative technologies with a focus on serial modernization, modular new construction, and modern heating infrastructure, and offer its scalable model to the market. The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,500 employees.

