Moncton Businesses Say Crime Is Hitting Their Bottom Line

Downtown Moncton's business community is speaking out against what it calls an alarming rise in crime - and the growing financial fallout that's coming with it.

The newly formed Enough is Enough Coalition, made up of business owners, landlords and property managers, is demanding action from all levels of government. In a statement last week, the group said crime in the city's downtown core has led to“millions of dollars” in added security costs, higher insurance premiums and lost revenue.

Coalition spokesperson Patrick Gillespie, president of Ashford Properties, said the damage and disruptions are eroding confidence in the downtown area and threatening local livelihoods.

“I could tour you around. I've got broken windows all over the place. I've got graffiti and garbage strewn everywhere. That's not fair. We're citizens, we deserve to be safe,” Gillespie told CTV News (1).

He called the situation in the core a“crisis,” saying businesses and residents alike are feeling the strain.

Across Canada, small business owners have been grappling with a steady rise in operating costs. But in Moncton, Gillespie said property damage and theft have added a new layer of expense that is harder to absorb.

“We have to take a zero-tolerance position relative to crime because now folks are just getting away with things and there's nothing happening,” he said.“As a result of nothing happening the crime just keeps growing and growing.”

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, small business insurance premiums rose an average of 11% between 2020 and 2023, driven by more frequent claims related to vandalism, theft and property damage. For downtown Moncton's businesses, that adds up quickly - especially when combined with security systems, cleanup costs and lost business hours.

The coalition's online petition, which Gillespie said has already amassed about 1,000 signatures, calls for stronger enforcement and invites residents to share their stories of how crime has affected their businesses and sense of safety.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

The Canadian economy shrank in Q2 2025 - protect your wallet with these 6 essential money moves (most of which you can complete in just minutes) Boomers are out of luck: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the 'biggest crash in history is coming' - here's his strategy to get rich before things get worse

Don't MissCrime adds pressure in an already challenging economic climate

Moncton businesses are feeling the squeeze at a time when many are already navigating a complex economic landscape. Inflation has driven up the cost of goods, wages and utilities across Canada, while small business owners face higher borrowing costs and rising taxes. According to Statistics Canada, the consumer price index rose 4.5% nationally in 2024, putting additional strain on budgets for both households and businesses.

On the political front, municipal, provincial and federal governments are under scrutiny for how they address public safety and social services. While programs to address homelessness, addiction and mental health are in place, coalition members argue that enforcement gaps leave downtown businesses vulnerable to repeated crime and rising financial losses.

“The reality is that the economic and social pressures are intersecting,” said Gillespie.“We are seeing downtown businesses pay more to stay safe, while the broader financial environment makes every dollar count. It's a perfect storm for those trying to operate here.”

Experts note that economic uncertainty often compounds the effects of crime on small business. When downtown areas feel unsafe, consumer traffic can decline, further reducing revenue and threatening the survival of independent shops and services. In Moncton, coalition members argue that this combination of rising costs, social complexity and limited enforcement is creating a new level of financial risk for those already working to keep the downtown core vibrant.

Calls for action balance safety and compassion

Coalition members say they understand that homelessness, addiction and mental health issues are complex and often interconnected with the rise in visible street-level crime. But they argue that the city must draw clearer boundaries to protect workers and customers.

“We're not targeting any particular group. We're targeting crime,” Gillespie said.“If there's a crime committed we want action taken and the person who perpetrated the crime punished.”

Downtown property owner Jo-Anne Phillips described a recent encounter with a person passed out in her backyard. She said the situation left her conflicted.

“Your heart, your humanity side wants to help, but on the other hand am I going to be compromised if I do?” she said.

Phillips supports the coalition's efforts to push for a coordinated response.“There has to be a serious, organized systematic approach with all of us engaging to get this change to happen,” she said.

Read more: Are you drowning in debt? Here are 3 simple strategies to help crush your balance to $0 in no time

City acknowledges frustration, promises collaboration

City of Moncton spokesperson Aloma Jardine said officials have not yet met with the coalition but expect to do so soon. Jardine said the city has been working with the province to address both social and public safety challenges.

“They have been a willing and receptive partner in working together to put the right resources in place to address the ongoing social and public safety issues we are facing,” she said in an email to CTV.“Everyone can agree that our community is living through a very challenging situation.”

Jardine added that the city supports the province's ministerial task force on homelessness and is committed to taking part in its work.

A financial and community crossroads

As Moncton's downtown faces increasing economic pressure, the coalition's message is simple: crime is no longer just a safety issue, but a financial one.

“It's not appropriate for me to walk out the door here and to see someone using illegal drugs and they don't get stopped,” Gillespie said.“That's just not appropriate.”

For small business owners already stretched by inflation and rising costs, the push for action is about more than profit - it's about survival and the shared goal of keeping downtown Moncton a place where both businesses and residents can thrive.



Here are 5 expenses that Canadians (almost) always overpay for - and very quickly regret. How many are hurting you?

Ray Dalio just raised a red flag for Americans who 'care' about their money - here's why Canadians should limit their exposure to U.S. investments

I'm almost 50 and don't have enough retirement savings. What should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 solid ways you can catch up Here are the top 7 habits of 'quietly wealthy' Canadians. How many do you follow?

What To Read NextArticle sources

We rely only on vetted sources and credible third-party reporting. For details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

CTV News (1 );

This article originally appeared on Money under the title: Moncton businesses say crime is hitting their bottom line

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.