The Top 20 Trending Food Spots In The UK Have Been Named
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) The top 20 trending food spots in the UK have been named – with The Shed in London taking the top spot, according to a poll. Research of 2,000 adults who use social media found viral dessert shop Humble Crumble to be second, beating Beef Smokehouse in Manchester which came third. The list also includes internet sensations such as jacket potato icon SpudMan and Urban Tandoor of Bristol – famous for its musical parodies such as 'Bhaji Girl' and 'You're the Naan that I Want”. While Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ranked highly of the eateries, as one of the venues social media users are desperate to try. And the social sphere appears to be impacting traditional eating habits, as one in three (34 per cent) would rather visit a venue which has gone viral than a Michelin-starred eatery – a figure that rises to 53 per cent of Gen Zs. The data revealed nearly four in 10 (39 per cent) have visited a restaurant because it had blown up on social media, with one in 20 admitting to travelling over 100 miles just to visit one, with the average longest distance of 43 miles. Yet these viral foodie hunters have little regrets for their escapades, with 91 per cent being satisfied with their trip – and only two per cent dissatisfied. Of those that enjoyed their adventures, for 45 per cent the best part was the food, 30 per cent was the quality time spent with their friends and 10 per cent loved the spontaneity. The research was commissioned by Tempcover, which has created a tool to help Brits plan road trip adventures to some of the nation's favourite viral food spots, local legends and award-winning takeaways. It is also offering a limited number of free meals to customers from 5th November, at selected viral eateries nationwide – Bagels Inc (Sheffield), Phil You Up (Leatherhead) and Fire and Flank (Tiger Yard in Cardiff) – by showing an active policy []. Marc Pell, MD of the temporary car insurance provider, said: "The research shows social media is now one of the most powerful drivers of food discovery among Brits, where for some, a viral burger can beat the old school prestige of a Michelin star. “These platforms have opened a whole new world of food for many - and it's clear they're willing to travel longer distances with loved ones to visit these locations. This is about making a memory as much as it is about the meal.” The research also revealed smoky BBQ platters are the most sought-after food seen on social media (18 per cent), followed by loaded fries (13 per cent) and melted cheese dishes (13 per cent). Overall, Instagram is the platform that influences food choices the most with 18 per cent – rising to 28 per cent for both Millennials and Gen Zs. While Facebook was the top influencer for Boomers with 11 per cent, 73 per cent said none of the major social media sites influences their food choices, a view shared by just one in 10 Gen Zs. The research also found 37 per cent of viral food-seekers split the driving on their last food road trip, and 52 per cent of Brits would be likely to go on a road trip solely dedicated to getting food in the future. These trips are mostly a family affair, with 81 per cent wanting to share the adventure with their partner, followed by 46 per cent with their children – and 39 per cent choosing a friend. While 71 per cent would most likely travel by car if they were to visit a viral food spot. Marc Pell added:“Whether it's a quick drive to try a local gem or a spontaneous hundred-mile road trip to sample the latest viral burger, having the freedom to hit the road and share the journey makes these moments possible. “Temporary insurance is one way to ensure everyone gets a turn behind the wheel, so you can share the driving adventure as well as the latest must-try food.” TOP 20 TRENDING FOOD SPOTS: 1. The Shed, London 2. Humble Crumble, London 3. Beef Smokehouse, Manchester 4. Max's Sandwich Shop, London 5. Evelyn's Cafe Bar, Manchester 6. Fitzbillies, Cambridge 7. Urban Tandoor, Bristol 8. Fat Hippo, Cardiff 9. Hickory's Smokehouse, Birmingham 10. Fat Pats, Manchester 11. Diddly Squat Farm, Chipping Norton 12. Fire and Flank, Cardiff 13. Koko Cafe, Glasgow 14. Jason Donervan, Bristol 15. Get Baked, Leeds 16. Bao Buns 23, Manchester 17. Low and Slow Barbeque, Bristol 18. SpudMan, Tamworth 19. 40 Ounce, Newcastle 20. Jax Snax, Glasgow
