Newtek Merchant Solutions Hires Justine Martin As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (“NewtekOne” or“Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Newtek Merchant Solutions, LLC (“NMS”), has hired Justine Martin as Chief Revenue Officer. In addition to teaching, training, and mentoring staff of NMS, Ms. Martin will focus on improving integration between the Company's payments, banking, and lending functions. Ms. Martin will report to Barry Sloane, NMS' Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Gleason, President and Chief Operating Officer of NMS. Ms. Martin will manage staff of NMS through NMS' business development and customer servicing teams led by David Devers, Senior Vice President of NMS, and Lori Raffaelli, Vice President of NMS.

Ms. Martin brings a wealth of experience to NMS. She has over 30 years of experience in the payments processing industry, most of which spent within Bank of America's Merchant Services division. At Bank of America, Ms. Martin led sales teams in multiple geographies and was successful in delivering client and revenue growth and exceptional service to clients and was accountable for recruiting, training, mentoring, and coaching staff to meet business priorities and goals.

Barry Sloane, NewtekOne's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to welcome Justine Martin as the new Chief Revenue Officer of NMS. We are positioning NewtekOne to redefine how independent business owners process payments and move money and believe our differentiated approach-unlike traditional banks or fintechs-offers our clients a comprehensive, integrated solution for payment processing and financial management. We believe Justine is the right executive to bring our strategy and technology to life, while teaching, training, and mentoring the staff of NMS.”

Mr. Sloane continued,“We aim to empower clients to process payments and send and receive money-whether via credit card, debit card, ACH, Fed wire, or in the future, Stablecoin-without the complexity of traditional payment terminology and to provide a complete, cost-effective menu of services, seamlessly integrated into accounting platforms and the Newtek Advantage®business portal, which includes our depository solution for small businesses and provides real-time information to clients to help them better understand their businesses.”

Mr. Sloane explained further,“Unlike many large U.S. banks, which reserve their best treasury management solutions and technology for Fortune 1000 clients, and many community banks that may offer low interest rates on business deposit accounts and charge excessive fees, we offer a lower cost, superior all-encompassing solution. The Newtek Advantage, combined with our financial and business solutions verticals, can help our clients manage payroll, merchant services (card-present, card-not-present, and mobile), and real-time money movement with advanced analytics and direct integration to a bank account.”

Mr. Sloane concluded,“By connecting NMS, our payment processor, and giving the small business customer state of the art technology, we have created the right formula of earning the privilege of holding client deposits below the risk-free rate and providing transactional capabilities and a complete set of financial solutions. We look forward to developing operational metrics and delivering results for our clients and to the investment community throughout 2026.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which

along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM)

Newtek ®, NewtekOne ®, Newtek Bank ® , National Association, Your Business Solutions

Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See“Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website ( and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

