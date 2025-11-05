Rebuilding The Future: The New Circularity Blueprint

The world is waking up to a new reality: recycling alone won't fix our waste problem. To build a truly sustainable future, we need to go circular - rethinking how we design, use, and recover the materials that shape our lives. We can beat the endless downcycle by designing smarter, innovating materials, and even dreaming up new consumption models. This isn't recycling 2.0. It's the blueprint for a new economy, one that preserves value, reduces strain on natural resources, and transforms waste into opportunity.

A new circularity definition

In this episode, hosts Scott Tew and Dominique Silva are joined by Jenelle Shapiro, Circularity Leader at Trane Technologies; Julia Gisewite, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Nelson Russom, Waste and Circularity Program Manager, both at Turner Construction Company. Together, they explore how circular design is reshaping everything from manufacturing and supply chains to construction and the built environment, and why collaboration and innovation are key to keeping materials in play, not throwing them away.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Jenelle Shapiro, Circularity Leader, Trane Technologies

Julia Gisewite, Chief Sustainability Officer, Turner Construction Company

Nelson Russom, Waste and Circularity Program Manager, Turner Construction Company

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

Listen and subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Amazon Music

How are you making an impact? What sustainable innovation do you think will change the world?

Share your story with us and learn more about the Healthy Spaces Podcast.